Review of the risks and benefits of statins in primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases in adults

News-Medical.net
Pregnant women exposed to chemicals that can increase cancer risk and harm child development
Pregnant women in the U.S. are being exposed to chemicals like melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines that can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development, according to researchers at UC San Francisco and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Melamine and cyanuric acid were found in...
Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.
Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
You Could Get an Omicron Booster as Soon as Next Week
As we slowly inch toward yet another fall and winter living with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the public health measures used to mitigate its spread over the past few years have completely been abandoned. But we will have an updated booster shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday...
Narcity
You No Longer Have To Isolate For 5 Days If You Have COVID-19 In Ontario
The Ontario government no longer requires people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate for five days. During a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer Of Health, said that infected individuals should stay home until their fever clears or their symptoms improved for "at least 24 hours."
