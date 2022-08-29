Review of the risks and benefits of statins in primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases in adults

Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.

