Love INC garage sale set for Saturday at RCC in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--Love INC of the Douglas County Lakes Area will be having their annual garage sale at the Alexandria Runestone Community Center (RCC) on Saturday, Sept 3, from 7 am - 3 pm. Officials say to bring a non-perishable food item and you will enter before those without something to share.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
Obituary- Shirley Sell, 69
Shirley Sell, 69 of Alexandria, died on Sunday, August 28th. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Lake Mary Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net.
New doctor announced at Glacial Ridge Health System
(Glenwood, MN)--Doctors are needed everywhere, but many might prefer to live in a bigger city. Not Dr. Rebeka Srbu, the new family medicine physician with obstetrics at Glacial Ridge Health System in Glenwood. After living most of her life near Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Srbu (pronounced SIR-boo) knew she wanted to live and have a medical practice away from the fast pace of a big city.
Sartell Has a Vision for Former Paper Mill Site
The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.
Minnesota gas prices continue to fall, including in Alexandria
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota gas prices are continuing to fall. AAA spokesperson Meredith Mitts says pump prices are now about a $1 a gallon less in the state than they were when record high prices were set June 15th. Drivers were paying $4.75 a gallon then. Mitts says it’s good to see the prices coming down to a more reasonable level as the Labor Day holiday approaches and school starts back up. Regular unleaded is averaging $3.77 in Minnesota. GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest prices are in Buffalo at $3.13 and Hastings at $3.18.
Sauk Centre man dies as a result of farming accident
(Melrose Township, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a farming accident in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 in Melrose Township-- approximately 3 miles north of the City of Melrose. Upon arrival deputies learned that Eric Zirbes, 45, of Melrose, was operating a...
Woman avoids hitting deer but hits power pole near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a crash involving a car colliding with a power pole. The crash location was at 38212 County Road 185 in Sauk Centre Township, approximately 2.5 miles east of the City of Sauk Centre. Teresa Forcier, 37, of Sauk Centre,...
Another shooting incident investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) For the second time in 4 days, and the third time in two weeks, The Willmar Police Department is investigating a reported shooting incident. The latest was reported at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday when WPD got a call of possible gunshots in the area of the 300 block of SE Lakeland Dr. Officers spoke with a few witnesses and located several spent shell casings and bullet holes in a window of a residence. Nobody was injured. Officers processed the scene and collected several items of evidence. They were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the case remains under investigation. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Willmar Police Department investigative unit (320-235-2244). If you would like to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, please visit this link. www.crimestoppersmn.org.
Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
Man dies after falling from farming equipment in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - A 76-year-old man died after falling off a ladder on the side of a piece of farming equipment in Stearns County on Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a medical emergency at 4:03 p.m. in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 in Melrose Township, about 3 miles north of the City of Melrose.
