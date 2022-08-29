Several first responders went to the scene of a vehicle on fire on Interstate-80 near Stuart Saturday morning. According to the Stuart Fire Department, at 6:14am they, along with the Menlo Fire Department, Stuart Rescue, Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to a two vehicle crash in the west bound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 92. The Stuart Fire Department says the initial report was that a semi and trailer were completely engulfed in flames that was the result of a semi versus pickup truck crash and fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

STUART, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO