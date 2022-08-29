Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Drought Persists, Expands in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
KCCI.com
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
KCCI.com
Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Brush Facility Closed Sunday
The Indianola Brush Facility will be open Saturday, September 3rd but closed on Sunday, September 4th for the Labor Day Holiday. The facility will be open Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and wood mulch is available during normal hours of operation free of charge. Individuals wanting mulch will need to provide their own containers. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on September 8th. For more information, click below.
Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires
NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
msn.com
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Semi Vs Truck Crash Results in Fire on I-80 Near Stuart Saturday Morning
Several first responders went to the scene of a vehicle on fire on Interstate-80 near Stuart Saturday morning. According to the Stuart Fire Department, at 6:14am they, along with the Menlo Fire Department, Stuart Rescue, Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to a two vehicle crash in the west bound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 92. The Stuart Fire Department says the initial report was that a semi and trailer were completely engulfed in flames that was the result of a semi versus pickup truck crash and fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.
iheart.com
Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS
(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work continues on Ashland for the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project over the last week, as curb paving between 1st St and Buxton St has progressed, in addition to road paving and sidewalk work. Brick Paver edge repair began on Ashland, the installation of rock chambers and prep work began...
theperrynews.com
Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday
A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
KCCI.com
Street racing crash scene spans an entire block, causes thousands of dollars in damage
DES MOINES, Iowa — A quiet Sunday morning turned into chaos when street racers lost control of their cars and crashed into homes on East 14th Street between Guthrie and Thompson Avenues. "It sounded like a great big huge rumble of thunder," said Donna Ludlow, whose home was damaged...
Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
kniakrls.com
Sheriff Sandholdt Discusses Project
Project Save Lives is all about reducing the number of deaths while traveling. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pella Police Department and the Iowa Highway Patrol worked a four-hour shift in August and the results from that short time span, saw 93 vehicles stopped, 59 were for speed violations and 79 warnings were issued.
kniakrls.com
HIRTA Offering Rides for Those in Need
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transport Agency (HIRTA) is offering their services to Marion and Warren County residents, providing transport for those who need to travel longer distances and either don’t have vehicles or are unable to drive. Outreach Coordinator Danny Schnathorst tells KNIA News HIRTA is a great resource for those who need financial assistance or have difficulty traveling, and wants people to know that HIRTA is available to everyone who needs to use their services.
KCCI.com
Volunteer fire department in Mahaska County responds to one of its own
BARNES CITY, Iowa — Barnes City is down a volunteer firefighter and a contagious laugh around the station following a medical emergency Saturday in which firefighters responded to try to help one of their own. Gary DeCook, who had served on the Barnes City Volunteer Fire Department for 17...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Water Resource Recovery Facility Drone Flight Video
The City of Indianola has released an update on the Water Resource Recovery Facility construction for the summer of 2022. Water Superintendent Rick Graves tells KNIA News the project is a new state-of-the-art facility, and is projected to be fully complete this year. A drone flight video over the construction site is available below.
