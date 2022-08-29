ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne moving back to England, doesn’t want to ‘die in crazy America’

Ozzy Osbourne wants to go home. The iconic Black Sabbath rocker said he plans to return to his native England because he doesn’t want to “die in crazy America.”. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” the 73-year-old singer told the Guardian. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s f—ing crazy.”
dailyphew.com

A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram

Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
geekwire.com

OceanGate’s high-def 8K video of Titanic wreck reveals previously unseen details

Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate Expeditions set a new standard this year for documenting the condition of the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic, thanks to a high-definition 8K video system that was installed aboard its submersible. A sampling of the first-ever 8K video footage from the Titanic, captured during this summer’s dives...
E! News

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing

Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
Popculture

Missing Reality TV Star Anastasia Kochervey's Body Discovered in River

Russian reality television star Anastasia Kochervey was reportedly found dead in a St. Petersburg river several weeks after she was reported missing. She was 28. Her body was discovered on Aug. 13, but it was not until Wednesday that police said they believed it was Kochervey's and informed her family.
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ETOnline.com

Watch Kevin Bacon Perform Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- With His Goats

Beyoncé's got a fan in Kevin Bacon. The Footloose actor took to Instagram Sunday to cover Bey's song, "Heated," off her new hit album, Renaissance. While Bacon's was a stripped-down performance of the dance track, he did have a little assistance from his goats -- one of whom helped him strum along on the guitar as he sang the lyrics.
E! News

News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke

Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues. The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.
E! News

E! News

