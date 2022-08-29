Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
Ozzy Osbourne moving back to England, doesn’t want to ‘die in crazy America’
Ozzy Osbourne wants to go home. The iconic Black Sabbath rocker said he plans to return to his native England because he doesn’t want to “die in crazy America.”. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” the 73-year-old singer told the Guardian. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s f—ing crazy.”
The Osbournes Announce Return to Reality TV With ‘Home to Roost’
Ozzy Osbourne is returning to television with a new show called Home to Roost. The upcoming BBC miniseries will chronicle the Black Sabbath and solo star's move back to his native England with wife Sharon Osbourne, according to Deadline. They announced the decision to leave the U.S. in March, citing...
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
OceanGate’s high-def 8K video of Titanic wreck reveals previously unseen details
Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate Expeditions set a new standard this year for documenting the condition of the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic, thanks to a high-definition 8K video system that was installed aboard its submersible. A sampling of the first-ever 8K video footage from the Titanic, captured during this summer’s dives...
Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘Pretty Princess’ in Rare Comment
Showing up! Rob Kardashian showed support for his sister Khloé Kardashian by calling her a “pretty princess” in a rare comment. Khloé, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, to promote her brand, Good American, by sharing a...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Anderson Cooper Shares 2 Kids With Ex-Boyfriend Benjamin Maisani: Meet His Former Beau
When it comes to coparenting, Anderson Cooper and his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani always prioritize their children. Though the pair are no longer romantically involved, they work together to raise their two sons, Wyatt and Sebastian, whom they welcomed via surrogate. Keep scrolling to learn more about Anderson’s former partner.
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing
Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
Missing Reality TV Star Anastasia Kochervey's Body Discovered in River
Russian reality television star Anastasia Kochervey was reportedly found dead in a St. Petersburg river several weeks after she was reported missing. She was 28. Her body was discovered on Aug. 13, but it was not until Wednesday that police said they believed it was Kochervey's and informed her family.
Pete Davidson Convinced By Mom To Dump Kim Kardashian? SNL Alum Reportedly Grew Disillusioned, Was Under The Kardashian-Jenner Spell
Amy Davidson, the protective mother of Pete Davidson, convinced the comedian to boot Kim Kardashian, and now she’s thrilled her son is finally free from the clutches of the reality TV star and her clan’s meddling momager, Kris Jenner, a new report claimed. Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Convince...
Yoo Joo Eun Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The Big Forest Actress Prior To Her Demise? Real Cause Of Death Revealed
Yoo Joo Eun, noted for her performances on Big Forest and Joseon Survival Period, has passed away at the age of 27. Yoo's older brother announced her passing on her own Instagram account, which has since been removed, Monday. As per Chosun News, he penned:. “On Aug 29, 2022, Joo-Eun...
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Watch Kevin Bacon Perform Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- With His Goats
Beyoncé's got a fan in Kevin Bacon. The Footloose actor took to Instagram Sunday to cover Bey's song, "Heated," off her new hit album, Renaissance. While Bacon's was a stripped-down performance of the dance track, he did have a little assistance from his goats -- one of whom helped him strum along on the guitar as he sang the lyrics.
News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke
Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues. The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.
