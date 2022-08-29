ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair looking to hire, less than a month from the fair

TULSA, Okla. — It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put on the Tulsa State Fair each year at Expo Square. The Tulsa State Fair is looking to hire people in ticket sales, food and beverage, security, parking and more. “Are you interested in being a part of a team that hosts an annual party for over one million guests?” the job posting page reads.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Norman turnpike protest & Cowboy football

State high court puts hold on recreational marijuana ballot. (Tulsa World) Turnpike opponents protest fundraising luncheon for Governor Stitt. (KGOU) Oklahoma City suspends relationship with Russian sister city. (NewsOK) COVID numbers in children is rising with start of school year. (Tulsa World) County health agencies begin getting Monkeypox vaccines. (NewsOK)
NORMAN, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

'Tulsa King' Wraps Up Production

The new Paramount+ series featuring Sylvester Stallone has finished production. Stallone posted a speech he gave to the cast and crew to his Instagram account yesterday, saying it was a long, difficult, exciting and mind-blowing production. Stallone stars as a mafia member who just got out of prison in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FMX 94.5

Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police

Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues

The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
TULSA, OK

