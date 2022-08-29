Read full article on original website
Tulsa State Fair looking to hire, less than a month from the fair
TULSA, Okla. — It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put on the Tulsa State Fair each year at Expo Square. The Tulsa State Fair is looking to hire people in ticket sales, food and beverage, security, parking and more. “Are you interested in being a part of a team that hosts an annual party for over one million guests?” the job posting page reads.
Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Norman turnpike protest & Cowboy football
State high court puts hold on recreational marijuana ballot. (Tulsa World) Turnpike opponents protest fundraising luncheon for Governor Stitt. (KGOU) Oklahoma City suspends relationship with Russian sister city. (NewsOK) COVID numbers in children is rising with start of school year. (Tulsa World) County health agencies begin getting Monkeypox vaccines. (NewsOK)
When there's no home to go to: Tulsa’s downtown homeless shelters are adapting to meet growing demands
Despite years of collaboration between homeless service agencies and shelters, the numbers of those experiencing homelessness continue to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and an affordable housing shortage. Tulsa’s three adult-focused shelters sit within blocks of each other downtown in the Tulsa Arts District. Their leaders discuss...
Cherokee County is calling: Tahlequah and the surrounding area is a site to see in September
Labor Day weekend is always full of various celebrations and activities. One of Oklahoma’s largest is taking place in the heart of the Cherokee Nation: Tahlequah. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Constitution in the 1830s. This year, which marks the 70th annual celebration, carries...
'Deleware?' | City of Tulsa addressing misspelled street signs
2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city after seeing that Delaware Avenue and Delaware Place off of 41st Street were misspelled, reading "Deleware."
Stillwater Medical Center Honors Grady Lambert After Fatal Crash During Cross-Country Run
The Stillwater Medical Center Foundation is holding a vigil in honor of Grady Lambert, 32, after a car crash involving the Stillwater native ended his journey across the United States. Lambert’s family said he is not expected to survive the crash, which occurred Sunday along FM 2575 east of Amarillo,...
Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
FOX23 investigates why collections boxes at Tulsa post offices remain closed
TULSA, Okla. — After getting several tips, FOX23 is investigating what’s going on at post offices in Tulsa. Typically, you can drive through and drop your mail in blue collection boxes, but there are three Tulsa locations where you can no longer do that. Near 71st and Lewis,...
Oklahoman claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
An Oklahoma resident claimed the $1 million he won in the Mega Millions lottery.
$1 million Mega Millions lottery winner sold at Oklahoma convenience store
PRYOR, Okla. — Someone in Oklahoma will be a millionaire soon!. Oklahoma lottery officials posted on Facebook that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Prime Stop Food N Fuel in Pryor. They said a winner named Barry claimed the prize Thursday from the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
'Tulsa King' Wraps Up Production
The new Paramount+ series featuring Sylvester Stallone has finished production. Stallone posted a speech he gave to the cast and crew to his Instagram account yesterday, saying it was a long, difficult, exciting and mind-blowing production. Stallone stars as a mafia member who just got out of prison in Tulsa.
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police
Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
Tulsa looks to get a major grant to address flooding in midtown
Flash flooding at 43rd and Sheridan is a common problem for the city costing it resources and time when heavy rain falls in the area, but now the city has a plan to fix it with potential grant money.
Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues
The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
Tulsa burger diner vandalized on eve of owner’s childbirth
TULSA, Okla. — Brandy Adkins, who owns Flo’s Burger Diner with her husband, Dennis, is scheduled to deliver her fourth child Wednesday. She and her family were not expecting the surprise that vandals left for them Wednesday morning — a shattered window. Though shattered, the window was...
Jenks police respond to accidents caused by standing water on Creek Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Jenks Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to several accidents caused by standing water on the Creek Turnpike. The scene is in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Elm Street and the River Bridge. Jenks police say there are stalled vehicles...
The Paris apartment: A Tulsa couple builds their dream home from international inspiration
Sharon and John Hemphill are no strangers to the home building process. Having built two houses in the past, they knew exactly what they wanted — and needed — in their new home. The couple fell in love with the area in 2008 when they downsized to a...
