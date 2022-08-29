TROY (o-0) at OLE MISS (0-0) Saturday, 3 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. It's Friday, the eve of the season opener, and we still don't know. We think we have a pretty good idea, but really, who knows for sure what Lane Kiffin will do? I have predicted it will be Jaxson Dart, the sophomore transfer from USC. There has been, of course, a tremendous amount of hype, not to mention NIL money, pushing the Dart narrative, though Kiffin has said that makes no difference in the battle. Then there is Luke Altmyer, a tough and hard-nosed native Mississippian, who signed with Ole Miss in 2021 with the hopes of being the heir-apparent to former QB Matt Corral. Altmyer has hung in there and battled Dart well. Kiffin has said he really has no desire to play two quarterbacks, but regardless of who gets the start, will he on Saturday. A September schedule that reminds of a trip to the cupcake shop allows him to watch the QBs in real-game action before he settles on one or the other. All eyes will be on this Saturday.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO