Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Updated scouting report on elite 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown
Sammy Brown sits atop the linebacker rankings and No. 5 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings. The Jefferson (Ga.) High School phenom is also a five-star prospect on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. His 20-plus offers include Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and numerous other high-profile programs.
NFL・
What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup
The primetime matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is just around the corner. The Fighting Irish come to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night in what many believe is the best game of the year in the 2022 college football season. This contest marks the first...
247Sports
ESPN's Desmond Howard discusses Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET in Columbus. It is a battle of two Top 5 teams and all eyes will be on this one. ESPN’s Get Up aired Thursday and Desmond Howard was asked a variety of questions about the high-profile matchup. He actually believes Notre Dame, despite being a 17.5-point underdog, has a chance to win this one outright.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Updated scouting report on 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones
Camden (S.C.) High School standout Shymeik Jones has seen his recruiting stock rise over the course of the last few months. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman now counts 20 offers to his credit. Jones, also a basketball standout for Camden, has helped his football team to a 2-0 record so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt
West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
Gators legend Alex Brown to be honored vs. Utah
Former Florida defensive lineman Alex Brown, the program's all-time sack leader and a two-time All-American, will be back on the UF sideline for Saturday's season opener against No. 7-ranked Utah. During the contest, Brown is set to be honored Saturday as this year's Gators SEC Football Legend, the program announced...
Purdue football: Jeff Brohm explains late-game clock management in loss to Penn State
Purdue lost a heartbreaker in its opening game at home to Penn State, 35-31, as the Boilermakers stalled on offense late in the game. It was a situation head coach Jeff Brohm was grilled about in his postgame press conference. “Well, it’s never fun when you lose," Brohm said after...
The 2-4-7: Takeaways, key numbers, top performers from Oklahoma State's win vs. CMU
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State got plenty of production from its refined up-tempo offense in a 58-44 win against Central Michigan Thursday night in the season opener at Boone Pickens Stadium. But, its defense, led by new coordinator Derek Mason, struggled to close out the game in the second half as the Chippewas put up 29 points after the break to make it a two-touchdown game late.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staff Picks: No. 5 Notre Dame @ No. 2 Ohio State
The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
The 2-4-7 Preview: Troy at Ole Miss
TROY (o-0) at OLE MISS (0-0) Saturday, 3 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. It's Friday, the eve of the season opener, and we still don't know. We think we have a pretty good idea, but really, who knows for sure what Lane Kiffin will do? I have predicted it will be Jaxson Dart, the sophomore transfer from USC. There has been, of course, a tremendous amount of hype, not to mention NIL money, pushing the Dart narrative, though Kiffin has said that makes no difference in the battle. Then there is Luke Altmyer, a tough and hard-nosed native Mississippian, who signed with Ole Miss in 2021 with the hopes of being the heir-apparent to former QB Matt Corral. Altmyer has hung in there and battled Dart well. Kiffin has said he really has no desire to play two quarterbacks, but regardless of who gets the start, will he on Saturday. A September schedule that reminds of a trip to the cupcake shop allows him to watch the QBs in real-game action before he settles on one or the other. All eyes will be on this Saturday.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury update on running back Kendall Milton
Georgia running back Kendall Milton entered fall camp in prime position to play a big role in the Bulldogs’ offense, but a grade 1 hamstring strain temporarily set him back. Milton has been back to work after missing Georgia’s second scrimmage, and based on what his head coach had to say, things are trending in the right direction for him.
Everything Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about Notre Dame
At 7:30 pm ET Saturday night, Notre Dame will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The season-opener will surely be among the most watched games this weekend, as it is a battle between two Top 5 teams. So, what did Ohio State head coach Ryan Day have to say about...
Effort and selflessness were sneaky elements of FSU's offense in Game 1
TALLAHASSEE – They were only two plays, against an FCS opponent, on a drive that resulted in a field goal rather than a touchdown. So take it all with a grain of salt. Yet the execution and the effort from ancillary pieces on a play design are everything Florida State coach Mike Norvell wants, and expects, from his offense.
247Sports
Betting the Buckeyes: Notre Dame
After just over eight months, Ohio State football is back. The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to take the field in primetime on Saturday night against No. 5 Notre Dame. It's the marquee game of the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season as two of college football's blueblood programs meet for only the seventh time in their history, and just the fifth time on either team's campus.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Challenge of Playing Ohio State's Multiple Look Defense
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with members of the media to preview the Ohio State game. Freeman updated the status of offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson who remains questionable for Saturday's game. Freeman also spoke about the challenge of playing Ohio State's multiple-look defense, his team's mindset going into the game, and the opening of the September 1 recruiting period.
Penn State’s ‘aggressive,’ confident approach at Purdue leads to key touchdown late in first half
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State had 30 seconds to go 82 yards at the end of the first half at Purdue on Thursday night. Given that the defense had just weathered a long Boilermakers drive that ended with a turnover, it wouldn’t have seemed out of the ordinary for the Nittany Lions to take their four-point lead into the locker room for halftime.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0