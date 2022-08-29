An Aspiring MC Takes On the World in New Trailer for Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On the Come Up’

An aspiring rapper chases her dream in the new trailer for Sanaa Lathan ’s directorial debut, On the Come Up , set to arrive on Paramount+ Sept. 23.

The film — based on Angie Thomas’ novel of the same name — stars Jamila C. Gray as Bri, a 16-year-old eager to make it in music so she can help her mother — a former addict struggling to hold a job — and keep alive the legacy of her late father, a legendary local MC killed by gang violence. The new trailer largely follows Bri as she tries to break into her local battle rap scene, grapples with stage fright and self-doubt, gets a taste of success, and works to find her voice.

The clip also hints at another dimension of the film that’s explained in more detail in the official synopsis. Ultimately, Bri does score a breakout hit, but after it goes viral and stirs up all sorts of controversy, she finds herself in a classic tug-of-war between her authentic self and the persona the music industry wants her to embody.

Along with Gray, On the Come Up co-stars Lil Yachty, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Epps, Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., and GaTa. Lathan will also appear in the film, as well as Method Man.