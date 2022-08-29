ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

An Aspiring MC Takes On the World in New Trailer for Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On the Come Up’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVs6m_0hZfj6Nk00

An aspiring rapper chases her dream in the new trailer for Sanaa Lathan ’s directorial debut, On the Come Up , set to arrive on Paramount+ Sept. 23.

The film — based on Angie Thomas’ novel of the same name — stars Jamila C. Gray as Bri, a 16-year-old eager to make it in music so she can help her mother — a former addict struggling to hold a job — and keep alive the legacy of her late father, a legendary local MC killed by gang violence. The new trailer largely follows Bri as she tries to break into her local battle rap scene, grapples with stage fright and self-doubt, gets a taste of success, and works to find her voice.

The clip also hints at another dimension of the film that’s explained in more detail in the official synopsis. Ultimately, Bri does score a breakout hit, but after it goes viral and stirs up all sorts of controversy, she finds herself in a classic tug-of-war between her authentic self and the persona the music industry wants her to embody.

Along with Gray, On the Come Up co-stars Lil Yachty, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Epps, Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., and GaTa. Lathan will also appear in the film, as well as Method Man.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Timothée Chalamet Was Relieved to Play a Cannibal With No Social Media Angst in ‘Bones and All’

Timothée Chalamet ruminated on societal collapse and the difficulties of growing up in the age of social media during a Venice Film Festival press conference for his new movie, Bones and All. The film stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as two outcast teens — who are also cannibals — traveling and eating their way around the Midwest in the thick of Reagan’s America. Despite when the movie is set, and that one particularly sensational detail, Chalamet suggested it was easy to find parallels between the alienated adolescents he and Russell were playing, and the young people of today. But while...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Emily Blunt Faces the Violence of the Old West in ‘The English’ Teaser Trailer

Emily Blunt is in the wrong place at the wrong time in the first trailer for the upcoming Prime Video limited series The English. The tensely-wrought clip showcases Blunt’s pink-clad English lady arriving in the desolate old West, where she teams up a Pawnee tribe member played by Chaske Spence in order to survive. “There’s just something about this country,” she intones in the eerie trailer. “I sometimes wonder if there’s horror in us all.” The English, which will premiere all six episodes on Nov. 11, is described as “an epic chase Western.” Written and directed by Hugo Blick, the...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Here’s A First Look At Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On The Come Up’ Movie

During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for the Sanaa Lathan-directed original film, On The Come Up. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel The Hate U Give, the film will serve as the feature directorial debut of the Emmy-nominated actress. On The Come Up will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Friday (Sept. 23). “On The Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm,” reads the press release. In order to lift up her family and continue...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Justin Martin
Person
Angie Thomas
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Person
Mike Epps
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tegan And Sara#On The Come Up#Documentary#Stage Fright#Film Star#Paramount
Deadline

‘She-Hulk’: Megan Thee Stallion To Make Cameo Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion is following up her role on Starz’s P-Valley with a cameo appearance in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In an upcoming episode, she becomes involved in a legal case that is being handled by attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra. Segarra teased what’s ahead while chatting with Deadline on the red carpet of the show’s premiere. “A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” Segarra said before confirming Deadline’s teasing response that the catfisher is pretending to be a certain recording artist. He continued regarding the legal client, “So he...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage

Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Just Took A Huge Step Forward As Two Stars Join Eddie Murphy In The Cast

If you're a Beverly Hills Cop fan who lost faith long ago that a new sequel would ever happen, we don't blame you. The project has spent an ungodly amount of time in development hell, and it's so often the case in Hollywood that projects like that end up dissipating into nothingness. Now, though, the impossible seems to be possible, as not only has Beverly Hills Cop 4 started production with the title Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, but the project has brought on Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to join Eddie Murphy in the cast.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Jay-Z Bites Back at ‘Eat the Rich’ Rhetoric: ‘We’re Not Gonna Be Tricked Out of Our Position’

After dropping a rare and nearly instantly beloved four-minute verse on the title track of DJ Khaled’s latest album, “God Did,” rap veteran Jay-Z joined Khaled, journalists Rob Markman and Ari Melber, and more for an even rarer public conversation inspired by the song via Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night. In it, Jay discussed his ascent from poverty to billionaire status — and seemed to respond to critics who have called the mogul and his ilk capitalists.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

DJ Quik Reveals He 'Almost Got Killed' Over 2Pac Bootleg

DJ Quik almost lost his life over a leaked 2Pac CD. The veteran West Coast rapper/producer shared the revelation during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli’s People’s Party podcast, saying he ended up with a gun in his face after a bootleg of ‘Pac’s 1996 All Eyez On Me LP fell into the wrong hands.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Intimate Portraits of Late Actor Heath Ledger to Be Released as NFTs

Heath Ledger is the subject of a new series of limited edition NFTs, which are being released to benefit the Heath Ledger Foundation. The images were shot by photographer Ben Watts, the brother of actress Naomi Watts, who dated Ledger for two years from 2002 to 2004. The NFTs are available for bidding from Sept. 14 at 12 p.m. ET. Winning bidders will receive a fine art print, signed by Ben, or an exclusive print magazine with the collected, never-before-seen photos, in addition to the NFT. The NFTs include a variety of shots of the late actor — who...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

New York Woman Indicted for Catfishing and Extorting ‘Wealthy and High Profile Men’

A 34-year-old New York woman is facing federal charges for a catfishing scheme in which she used multiple online identities to target rich, prominent men for extortion. Sakoya Blackwood is charged with cyberstalking, extortion, and interstate communications with the intent to extort. The most serious of the charges, extortion, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. If convicted of all three, she could face 27 years. According to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, Blackwood, who also goes by Koya Blackwood Fews and Lila Cohen, among other aliases, began the alleged scheme in March of this year. By April,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

‘They Called Us Outlaws’ Documentary Tells the Story of Country’s Rebel Period

“I have a love/hate relationship with the term ‘outlaw,'” Eric Church says in the opening moments of the the trailer to They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes And the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary due next year. Executive produced by country music luminaries Jessi Colter, Ray Benson, and Jack Ingram (who narrates), the 12-hour film, released in association with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, will feature interviews or performances from names like Church and Miranda Lambert to contemporary singer-songwriters Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett, to late Seventies legends like Guy Clark and...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Charlbi Dean, Breakout Star of Palme d’Or-Winning ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ Dead at 32

Charlbi Dean, the actress and model starring in the upcoming Palme d’Or-winning movie Triangle of Sadness alongside Woody Harrelson, has died at the age of 32. Dean died in New York on Monday after an unexpected sudden illness, Rolling Stone has confirmed. Along with Triangle of Sadness, the actress was also known for her recurring role in CW’s superhero series Black Lightning. Born and raised in South Africa, Dean and her costars made headlines in May when Triangle of Sadness received an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival before winning the festival’s top prize. In the social satire...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

76K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy