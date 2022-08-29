ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Collision Closes Eastbound I-80 At Hilltop Drive

RICHMOND (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports that a fatal collision has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 early Wednesday in Richmond near the junction of Hilltop Drive. The CHP received a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles at 2:49 a.m. and issued a SigAlert closing...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Catalytic Converter Thieves Elude Police After Brief Pursuit Thursday

PACIFICA (BCN) Pacifica police are seeking two suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle Thursday morning and then fled from responding officers who had to abandon a brief pursuit. The theft was reported at 7:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oddstad Boulevard and the suspects were seen...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Police Searching For Strong Arm Robbery Suspects

FOSTER CITY (BCN) Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch Wednesday afternoon. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects. The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry rouse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco. Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch.
FOSTER CITY, CA
SFGate

Police Release Photos Of Car Seen Leaving Area Of Triple Homicide

OAKLAND (BCN) Police released photos on Wednesday of a car seen leaving the area of a triple homicide last week in West Oakland. Officers responded to shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. Aug. 26 in 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, where they found two men fatally shot and a bicyclist who had been hit by a car.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest 2 Suspects After Pursuit Ends In Crash

LAFAYETTE (BCN) Police in Lafayette reported late Tuesday that they arrested two suspects following a pursuit that ended in a crash. In a 10:13 p.m. news release, police said that a pursuit began in El Sobrante and ended nearly 20 miles away on Woodborough Road in Lafayette. Two suspects were...
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

County Kicks Off Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program

Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced Thursday. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications Thursday. The two-year program will provide 305...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California power grid faces fresh test as heat wave intensifies

California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Nearly all of the state is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in Sacramento forecast to hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius). Palm Springs is expected to reach 113 degrees.
CALIFORNIA STATE

