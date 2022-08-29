Read full article on original website
Fatal Collision Closes Eastbound I-80 At Hilltop Drive
RICHMOND (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports that a fatal collision has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 early Wednesday in Richmond near the junction of Hilltop Drive. The CHP received a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles at 2:49 a.m. and issued a SigAlert closing...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Elude Police After Brief Pursuit Thursday
PACIFICA (BCN) Pacifica police are seeking two suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle Thursday morning and then fled from responding officers who had to abandon a brief pursuit. The theft was reported at 7:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oddstad Boulevard and the suspects were seen...
San Francisco house fire spreads to adjacent home, injures 1 firefighter
One firefighter was injured in a two-alarm house fire in in the Bret Harte neighborhood south of Bayview in San Francisco, officials said.
Police Searching For Strong Arm Robbery Suspects
FOSTER CITY (BCN) Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch Wednesday afternoon. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects. The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry rouse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco. Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch.
Thousands without power in North Bay amid PG&E outage
More than 6,000 customers in Sonoma County were temporarily without power on Wednesday afternoon.
Police Release Photos Of Car Seen Leaving Area Of Triple Homicide
OAKLAND (BCN) Police released photos on Wednesday of a car seen leaving the area of a triple homicide last week in West Oakland. Officers responded to shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. Aug. 26 in 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, where they found two men fatally shot and a bicyclist who had been hit by a car.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Police Arrest 2 Suspects After Pursuit Ends In Crash
LAFAYETTE (BCN) Police in Lafayette reported late Tuesday that they arrested two suspects following a pursuit that ended in a crash. In a 10:13 p.m. news release, police said that a pursuit began in El Sobrante and ended nearly 20 miles away on Woodborough Road in Lafayette. Two suspects were...
Is it safe to swim in San Francisco Bay with the algal bloom?
You've probably heard by now that an algal bloom is overtaking San Francisco Bay. Can you swim with it there?
Bay Area community outraged that missing teen only now publicly reported
14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada has been missing since Aug. 8.
Why San Francisco likely won't come close to 106 record high in California heat wave
"This is not as strong of an event as 2017 was."
County Kicks Off Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program
Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced Thursday. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications Thursday. The two-year program will provide 305...
'I had no idea of the wealth in this park': Fight for SF's car-free JFK Drive continues
Two competing ballot measures could decide the fate of the street's car-free status this fall.
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
California power grid faces fresh test as heat wave intensifies
California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Nearly all of the state is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in Sacramento forecast to hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius). Palm Springs is expected to reach 113 degrees.
Oakland Zoo says it won’t retract statement over mountain lion killing
"Our posting stated the facts as reported to us by our partners at CDFW," a zoo spokesperson said.
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
It's harder than ever to find late-night food in San Francisco. Here are some of your best options.
As temps cool off in the evening hours, these restaurants stay open late.
Almost every San Francisco elevator has an expired permit. Here's what that means.
About 9,000 San Francisco elevators have expired permits. What that means, what it doesn't - plus a searchable database.
