Effective: 2022-09-02 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-02 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BEAUFORT COUNTY At 1054 AM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Forest Beach, or near Hilton Head Island, moving northwest at 5 mph. This storm has the capability of producing waterspouts that could briefly move onshore. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Folly Field, Hilton Head Airport and Forest Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO