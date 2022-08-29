Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
MTV
The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos
It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Delivers Epic Performance of '2 B Loved' at MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)." After singing...
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
musictimes.com
Britney Spears New Music 2022: Elton John Highly-Awaited Collab Finally Dropping [Details]
Britney Spears is finally releasing music since the end of her conservatorship, and she's decided to do it with a bang- with Elton John no less. An ecstatic Elton John released the cover art for "Hold Me Closer," the remake of his iconic bop "Tiny Dancer," a song he's decided to remake with the special help of Britney Spears.
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Demi Lovato Fans Are ‘Freaking Out’ About How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician
Demi Lovato has new boyfriend Jute$ collaborated with her on her latest album, and fans can’t get over how strongly he resembles another famous musician.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo
That’s a wrap on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Sunday night’s show kicked off with a bang as co-host Jack Harlow surprised audiences with Fergie as the night’s first performer, and ended just as big with Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the way. In between, the night offered plenty of meme-orable moments including Lizzo’s video for good acceptance speech which included the standout one-liner: “Bitch, I’m winning hoe!” Cheech and Chong also provided audiences with some laughs as they struggled to read the Teleprompters while introducing Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers. Anitta, who gave...
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie”
Brittany responds… I kinda feel like I’m stuck in an episode of Desperate Housewives with this country music drama going on right now, but honestly, at every awards show, whether it’s the CMAs or the ACMs, artists love to drop this line: “It’s so great to be here, country music is one big family…” And it’s not exactly true There’s plenty of people in the industry that don’t get along, don’t care for each other, or just don’t talk at […] The post Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
tvinsider.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Just Sam Gives Health Update Following Recent Hospitalization
Season 18 winner of American Idol, Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), revealed on their Instagram Story they had recently been hospitalized. While Diaz did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization, they were reportedly admitted earlier this week and have since returned home. In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, August...
