Newark, NJ

Footwear News

Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment  — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
NEWARK, NJ
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date With Lena Dunham In NYC

Taylor Swift, 32, and Joe Alwyn, 31, reportedly had a romantic dinner date in New York City last week, and they also stepped out with good friend Lena Dunham. The lovebirds were photographed leaving a building at the Manhattan private members club Casa Cipriani with the 36-year-old actress and appeared content together. Taylor wore a white outfit with a floral design on it and had her long hair down while Joe had on a white button-down top and pants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MTV

The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos

It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
NEWARK, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Delivers Epic Performance of '2 B Loved' at MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)." After singing...
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
OK! Magazine

Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas

Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo

That’s a wrap on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Sunday night’s show kicked off with a bang as co-host Jack Harlow surprised audiences with Fergie as the night’s first performer, and ended just as big with Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the way. In between, the night offered plenty of meme-orable moments including Lizzo’s video for good acceptance speech which included the standout one-liner: “Bitch, I’m winning hoe!” Cheech and Chong also provided audiences with some laughs as they struggled to read the Teleprompters while introducing Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers. Anitta, who gave...
Whiskey Riff

Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie”

Brittany responds… I kinda feel like I’m stuck in an episode of Desperate Housewives with this country music drama going on right now, but honestly, at every awards show, whether it’s the CMAs or the ACMs, artists love to drop this line: “It’s so great to be here, country music is one big family…” And it’s not exactly true There’s plenty of people in the industry that don’t get along, don’t care for each other, or just don’t talk at […] The post Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
