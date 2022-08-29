ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it.

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

NASA is preparing for an "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid , and it wants the public to watch live.

Asteroids frequently get close to striking Earth, but it has been more than 65 million years since a catastrophic collision with our planet. There has been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don’t Look Up."

NASA will test its plan in case the scenario ever actually plays out.

The space agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will crash into the asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid named Didymos, next month. Scientists say neither asteroid is headed toward Earth, but Dimorphos, an estimated 520 feet long, is an asteroid that could cause significant damage if it were to hit Earth, NASA says .

Regardless of the outcome, the mission will give astronomers and scientists important data on what the response would be if an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth. No threat exists now, scientists say.

"We don't want to be in a situation where an asteroid is headed toward Earth and then have to be testing this kind of capability. We want to know about both how the spacecraft works and what the reaction will be ... before we ever get in a situation like that," Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer for NASA, said in November .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7v97_0hZfiTJl00
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

DART: NASA has a plan if an asteroid heads toward Earth, and it involves a crash

'Remarkable': NASA unveils new James Webb Telescope images that show details of Jupiter

When will DART hit the asteroid Dimorphos?

DART will complete its 10-month journey through space on Sept. 26 at 7:14 p.m. ET. NASA's live coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Ten days earlier, DART will release a tiny observation spacecraft that will capture the collision.

Where can I watch the DART mission impact?

NASA will livestream the event on NASA TV and on its website . It also can be viewed on its accounts on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

Ever wanted to name a planet?: Here's how to name one the James Webb Telescope observed

The newest planet to the galaxy?: Astronomers say they may have found it.

What will DART do?

The collision will happen about 6.8 million miles from Earth. Coming in at 15,000 mph, DART won't destroy Dimorphos but will "give it a small nudge." The collision will change the asteroid's orbit by about 1%, which would be enough to divert one from Earth.

"It's such an exciting mission," Andy Cheng, lead investigator of DART, said in November. "It's unbelievable."

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it.

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binary Asteroid#Nasa Tv#Spacecraft
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

589K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy