YMCA offers free memberships to families and individuals in foster care and related programs

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Glenville High School principal reveals 'relaxation room' for staff
Glenville High School's principal has taken the idea of a teacher's lounge to another level to ensure her staff have a place for peace at work.
Family expo touts health and wellness: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton City Schools and the City of North Royalton are holding a Health Fair and Family Expo on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon on the campus of North Royalton High School, 14713 Ridge Rd. A 5K Run and One-Mile Walk will be featured.
CLE Habitat for Humanity taking over in Lorain Co. after misused fund claims
In a big development for the now-defunct Lorain County Habitat for Humanity, new management is moving in following a News 5 investigation into claims of misuse of Habitat money, among other things.
Orange City Schools welcomes new staff members
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- The Orange City School District has welcomed many new staff members this school year, including 13 who took part in an orientation in August. Becca Fredmonsky is the district’s new gifted coordinator and Julie Raffay has joined the staff as curriculum coordinator. Joining new Orange...
Lyndhurst will celebrate its 97th Home Day event from Sept. 9-11
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The city is set to hold its annual celebration that is perhaps the oldest such tradition in the area when its Home Day takes place Sept. 9-11 at Lyndhurst Park, located behind city hall, 5301 Mayfield Road. As always, Home Day’s first night will serve as Friday...
K-9 officer, handler don’t disappoint: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Those who have followed me over the years know I like to really get involved in the details of a story, but I did not intend to become this involved in the stories surrounding COVID-19. Yes, I tested positive and it stinks!. Luckily, I was fully vaccinated...
Cleveland Housing Network offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the Cleveland Housing Network’s Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
newsnet5
Ohio 'ACE Program' offers opportunity, additional untapped funding for kids across Northeast Ohio
CANTON, Ohio — Coloring and painting have become more than a hobby for 12-year-old Makayla and her 11-year-old sister Allison. To say blending colors and creating art is their passion is an understatement, according to their mom Michelle Houston. "My girls absolutely love it-- like they was so happy...
Cuyahoga County, much of Northeast Ohio improve to medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Sept. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Northeast Ohio improved to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties had been red, for high COVID-19 transmission, since late July. This week, Ashtabula County...
akronschools.com
Welcoming APS Students to 22-23
The staff at Rimer CLC made sure the first day back to school was fun and exciting for students. There was music playing and balloon sculptures created by Nyeeda Beacham, a local Kenmore mother of three who shared her business’s success with us. The whole staff was out in the hallways and on the sidewalks welcoming students back to the new school year with smiles and encouragement. Our mission statement is: "The Rimer Community will work together to help each other learn and succeed. You are our Rimer Community." Thank you for your cooperation and support as we begin a new school year!!
Parma Heights completing one Greenbrier Commons project, eyeing NEO Soccer Facility demolition
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Minor and major projects are planned at Parma Heights’ Greenbrier Commons. Falling into the former category is a current effort by city workers at the front entrance area of the community center. “This was something the service department brought to my attention,” Parma Heights Mayor...
Olmsted Falls hosts Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Party Sept. 8
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- You know what they say about celebrating Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day in Olmsted Falls -- you don’t have to be Irish to enjoy the fun. Mayor James Graven is hoping to have a good-sized crowd attend the city’s annual event, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Harding Memorial Bridge.
Dress up your furry baby for The Good, The Bad, and The Snuggly: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Do you love to dress up your dog or cat? A better question is - does your pet love to dress up? Here’s your chance to show off your furry baby in style at Forget Me Not Animal Rescue’s first annual pet costume contest and parade. The Good, The Bad, and The Snuggly will be held at Spokes Café II on Sat., Sept. 24 noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20.
John Carroll University student and owner of 440 Kicks donates over 100 pairs of shoes to kids in need
CLEVELAND — Over 100 kids received new Nike shoes ahead of the upcoming school year, thanks to one local entrepreneur. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Hayden Speeth, John Carroll University junior and the owner/founder...
thecentersquare.com
Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
Shaker Heights extends lease for school district’s Innovation Center in Stephanie Tubbs Jones Building
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As the Shaker Heights City School District looks for space of its own to house its Innovation Center for Personalized Learning and Family Engagement, City Council extended the current lease in the Stephanie Tubbs Jones (STJ) Community Building for another year. The original five-year lease at...
Cleveland.com news quiz for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022: What’s being planned?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There are some projects in the works for the Cleveland area ... Icebreaker plan, Vision Zero Action Plan. What exactly would these plans do? If you have an idea, then take this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which features 10 questions on current events in Northeast Ohio.
Parma City Schools ‘threading needle’ through bus driver shortage
PARMA, Ohio -- The Ohio Education Association recently reported that compared to 2019, Buckeye State school districts are starting this year with 17,000 fewer people working in K-12 education. One of the most glaring statistics is the drop in the number of school bus drivers. Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles...
