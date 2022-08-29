YMCA offers free memberships to families and individuals in foster care and related programs

The staff at Rimer CLC made sure the first day back to school was fun and exciting for students. There was music playing and balloon sculptures created by Nyeeda Beacham, a local Kenmore mother of three who shared her business’s success with us. The whole staff was out in the hallways and on the sidewalks welcoming students back to the new school year with smiles and encouragement. Our mission statement is: "The Rimer Community will work together to help each other learn and succeed. You are our Rimer Community." Thank you for your cooperation and support as we begin a new school year!!

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO