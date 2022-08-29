Read full article on original website
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night
Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
NECN
West Nile Virus Has Been Detected in Nearly Two Dozen Connecticut Towns
State officials are warning Connecticut residents about the increased risk of infection as nearly two dozen towns have detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said a total of 23 towns in Connecticut have reported mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus. The virus can be transmitted...
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll
WASHINGTON - Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while he and his friend took a neighborhood stroll. The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a...
Nottingham MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social
(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
fox5dc.com
Gov. Youngkin unveils plans to combat learning loss, teacher shortages in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new effort on Thursday to combat "learning loss" and teacher shortages in schools. It’s an issue that is raising concerns among parents. The governor calls this new initiative "Bridging The Gap." It has two main goals, identifying exactly where students are...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Bay Weekly
‘It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand’
Jimmy Charles is a country music artist right in the thick of the Nashville scene. But he still goes home to his birthplace of Worcester County. And the Towson University graduate makes it no secret how much pride he has for his home state. Charles just released a music video...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
msn.com
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
Should You Recycle Your Greasy Pizza Box in Connecticut?
Do you live with a recycle cop? I do, it's my wife. She polices the garbage that I throw into the trash, and hands out verbal citations when I throw a piece of plastic or cardboard in with the true trash. The gray area for both of us is a pizza box. Which trash can? Regular or Recycle? In Connecticut, the answer is both.
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
Mystic farm gets creative to survive Connecticut drought
CONNECTICUT, USA — Although Connecticut has seen a bit of rainfall over the last few days, much of the state is still dealing with the impacts of moderate to severe drought conditions. Whittle’s Willow Spring Farm in Mystic has relied on irrigation to get them through the season with...
