ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
NECN

West Nile Virus Has Been Detected in Nearly Two Dozen Connecticut Towns

State officials are warning Connecticut residents about the increased risk of infection as nearly two dozen towns have detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said a total of 23 towns in Connecticut have reported mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus. The virus can be transmitted...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland#Freshwater#Pennsylvania#Clam#Pearls#Fox#Dc#Salt Air Restaurant
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Eyewitness News

Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social

(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
ENFIELD, CT
Bay Weekly

‘It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand’

Jimmy Charles is a country music artist right in the thick of the Nashville scene. But he still goes home to his birthplace of Worcester County. And the Towson University graduate makes it no secret how much pride he has for his home state. Charles just released a music video...
MARYLAND STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide

LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
LOVELL, ME
WUPE

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
msn.com

Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky

Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
i95 ROCK

Should You Recycle Your Greasy Pizza Box in Connecticut?

Do you live with a recycle cop? I do, it's my wife. She polices the garbage that I throw into the trash, and hands out verbal citations when I throw a piece of plastic or cardboard in with the true trash. The gray area for both of us is a pizza box. Which trash can? Regular or Recycle? In Connecticut, the answer is both.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
FOX 61

Mystic farm gets creative to survive Connecticut drought

CONNECTICUT, USA — Although Connecticut has seen a bit of rainfall over the last few days, much of the state is still dealing with the impacts of moderate to severe drought conditions. Whittle’s Willow Spring Farm in Mystic has relied on irrigation to get them through the season with...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy