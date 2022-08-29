ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California faces prolonged heat wave this week

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including much of the normally temperate coastline, forecasters said.

Temperatures were predicted to top 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) in many valley and mountain locations.

“This heat may be record breaking and will likely produce a very high heat illness risk,” the Los Angeles-area weather office wrote.

The torrid conditions will be caused by high pressure that was already pushing into the state and making it difficult for onshore flow of marine air.

“These trends are forecast to continue and will likely set up (a) prolonged and likely dangerous heat event,” the office said.

The heat wave will expand into Northern California later in the week.

“Be cautious about planning outdoor activities for the holiday weekend!” the San Francisco Bay Area weather office wrote.

UPI News

California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
NBC News

1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
Anthony J Lynch

An Unexpected Summer Slowdown Has Hammered Lake Tahoe Businesses

In regular years, the Summer Season in Lake Tahoe is busy and generally lucrative for local businesses. Given the wealth of outdoor activities available to avid outdoorsmen coupled with spectacular weather and beauty, tourists normally flock to the area in overwhelming numbers at this time of year. As a result, the bustling activity proves to be great the financial health of the community. However, 2022 has been a very atypical year for the Lake Tahoe tourist industry and as a result, businesses are feeling the severe financial sting.
Surfline

Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California

More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
