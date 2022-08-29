Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After 2-Vehicle Crash In Patchogue

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The crash happened in Patchogue near Route 112 at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

A Patchogue man was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson west on Sunrise Highway when he crashed the motorcycle into the back of a 2015 Ford Mustang, SCPD said.

Police said the motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the driver of the Mustang, a 24-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8552.

