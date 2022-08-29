ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington County, IN

CNN

The USDA is sprinkling fish-flavored vaccines from the sky to fight rabies

CNN — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… an oral rabies vaccine, dropped from the sky. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated its annual oral rabies vaccine distribution, a project that will continue through October. The project is focused on preventing the spread of raccoon rabies from the eastern United States into the heartland, according to a news release from the USDA.
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Study suggests one-third of wild bee species in Pennsylvania have declined in abundance

Over a six-year period in southcentral Pennsylvania, measures of biodiversity among wild bee communities declined and one-third of species experienced decreases in abundance, according to a Penn State-led team of researchers. Findings from their recently published study, the researchers contend, demonstrate the value of standardized, season-wide sampling across multiple years...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy

Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
HEALTH
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MARYLAND STATE
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
HEALTH
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors

Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Saurabh

You can get paid to relocate to these states in the United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As remote work becomes the norm for many people, more homeowners are departing from the most expensive locations than a year ago. Many Americans are fleeing to Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Florida, among other areas. Migration into Florida has increased, with net inflows into Miami, Tampa, Cape Coral, and North Port more than a year ago. The most prevalent sources of purchasers intending to relocate to those cities are New York and Chicago.
VIRGINIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too

Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ARKANSAS STATE
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
Saurabh

These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
LOUISIANA STATE

