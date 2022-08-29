The United States on Wednesday approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine to target the Omicron version of the virus. Injections could be available within days. The Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approved the new shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Officials credit the two vaccines with saving millions of lives. And the agency says it hopes that the new shot will prevent another increase in infections this winter.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO