Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Amid US-China Rivalry, Some Indo-Pacific Nations Cultivate Good Relations With Both
Some Indo-Pacific nations find themselves caught between the interests of two rival nations – the U.S. and China. Some countries are trying to balance relations with both, like Indonesia which is deepening defense ties with the U.S. while trying to avoid repercussions from China, their largest trading partner. VOA’s Virginia Gunawan reports. Contributor: Eva Mazrieva.
Voice of America
India Launches First Home-Built Aircraft Carrier Amid China Concerns
New Delhi — India has launched its first domestically produced aircraft carrier as it seeks to counter China’s growing naval power. In addition, the country, heavily dependent on foreign military equipment, wants to expand its defense manufacturing capabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 262-meter-long, 60-meter-wide carrier, called...
Voice of America
Taiwan Military Discloses More Data on Record Number of Chinese Flights
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Taiwan’s National Defense Ministry has started sharing more information about Chinese military activities as incursions into its airspace hit a record high of 300 flights in August, according to publicly available data. Since 2020, Taiwan’s military has shared information about Chinese aircraft that fly into...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Taiwan Shoots Down Unidentified Drone by China Coastline
Taipei, Taiwan — Taiwan’s military on Thursday shot down an unidentified civilian drone off China's coastline, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. After entering Taiwan's airspace over Shiyu Island, the Taiwan military first tried to warn the drone away with flares before shooting the device into the sea.
Voice of America
Why China’s Leaders Think Gorbachev Took Wrong Path
HONG KONG — The death of the Soviet Union’s last leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose reforms led to the disintegration of the former communist giant in 1991, is seen by many in China as a reminder to avoid the same fate as its neighbor. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at...
Voice of America
China’s Drought Threatens Nation’s Energy, Food and Economic Security
WASHINGTON — China has been hit by record heat waves and droughts this summer, a combined phenomenon that experts say that has the potential to threaten the food, energy and economic security that Beijing values. The extreme weather — hitting southwestern Sichuan province the hardest — has lasted more...
Voice of America
Russia Shuts Key Pipeline as West Accuses Putin of Weaponizing Energy
Russia this week shut off a major gas pipeline to Germany as Europe and the U.S. accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "weaponizing" energy. And as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, there are growing environmental concerns about an unexplained Russian gas flare close to the Arctic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Australia Eases More COVID-19 Restrictions
SYDNEY — Australia has had some of the world’s strictest disease-control measures. Some of those last remaining COVID-19 restrictions now are being eased. At the height of the pandemic, millions of people were forced into protracted lockdowns, masks were mandatory and many front-line workers, including medical staff and teachers, were told be vaccinated or face losing their jobs.
Voice of America
Taiwan Pilots, Cabin Crews Bemoan Stringent COVID Restrictions
Taipei, taiwan — The flight crews at one of Taiwan's main airline carriers have voiced frustration about continued COVID-19 policies that require them to adhere to some of the strictest quarantine and testing requirements in the world. The policies remain in place even as other parts of the world...
Voice of America
US Considers Stopping Nicaraguan Imports Over Governance Concerns
The White House is considering cutting imports from Nicaragua over its objections to the increasingly authoritarian regime of President Daniel Ortega, sources in the Biden administration tell VOA’s Jorge Agobian. Anita Powell looks at the implications of such a move on the cash-strapped central American nation, and reports from Washington.
Voice of America
Iran Says It Needs Stronger US Guarantees for Reviving Nuclear Pact
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says his country needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, and reiterated that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work. Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to Moscow where he met Russian...
Voice of America
China Locks Down 21 Million People in Chengdu After COVID Outbreak
Officials in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu have announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents and four days of citywide testing following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. In a statement, Chengdu city officials said city residents must "stay home in principle" from 6 p.m. Thursday, while non-essential employees...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Inspectors Arrive at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Despite Shelling
Despite increased fighting along the route to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA mission presses on. The change in approach to Africa from Mikhail Gorbachev’s Soviet Union to Vladimir Putin’s Russia. And children in Ukraine head back to the classroom.
Voice of America
US Clears Updated Vaccine Targeting New COVID Versions
The United States on Wednesday approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine to target the Omicron version of the virus. Injections could be available within days. The Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approved the new shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Officials credit the two vaccines with saving millions of lives. And the agency says it hopes that the new shot will prevent another increase in infections this winter.
Voice of America
China's Guangzhou Tightens COVID Curbs as Infections Hit Big Southern Cities
China's Guangzhou on Wednesday imposed COVID-19 curbs in parts of the city, joining Shenzhen in battling local flare-ups, deepening uncertainty over commerce and daily life in two of southern China's most economically vibrant metropolises. Several of China's biggest cities have stepped up their COVID-19 restrictions this week, affecting the activities...
Voice of America
Decaying Ship Could Produce Massive Oil Spill off Yemen Coast
GENEVA — The United Nations warns of a catastrophic oil spill off the Red Sea coast of Yemen if oil from a decaying tanker ship is not loaded onto a safer vessel. U.N. officials say an emergency operation cannot be implemented until they have the necessary $80 million in hand. They say donors have pledged $66 million, leaving $14 million to reach the amount needed to start transferring oil from the FSO Safer to a more stable vessel.
EU must act now on ‘catastrophic’ energy price spike, says European Council chief
The EU must “make up for lost time” in finding urgent answers to an energy price spike that is a “catastrophe” for households and businesses, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, has said. Michel, who chairs EU leader summits, said the bloc needed to...
Voice of America
UN Team Continues Inspection of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
The British Defense Ministry said Friday that heavy fighting continues in southern Ukraine, including shelling in Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, now being inspected by U.N. nuclear experts. The ministry also said in its statement that Russia’s joint strategic exercises like Vostok 22 that began Thursday...
Voice of America
UN Team Heads to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
A team of inspectors from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog headed Wednesday to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to assess safety and security issues at the Russian-controlled site. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said the team he is leading will spend several days at the plant...
Comments / 0