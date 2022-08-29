Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Get Up to 20% Off Bikes at Specialized During This Super Rare Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We're heading into perfect cycling weather, and this weekend is a great time to take the plunge if you're looking for a new set of wheels. Specialized is a big name in the cycling world and rarely has sales, but right it's having a big End of Summer Sale that shouldn't be overlooked. The brand sells excellent road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes and even kids' bikes. And right now, you can get up to 20 percent off bikes and up to 50 percent off other accessories from the brand. Shop while you can because the sale only lasts until September 13.
RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens
Click here to read the full article. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly summer night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza ovens, grills and camp stoves. And right now, there are a bunch of Solo Stove...
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. If you are looking to improve your mental health and overall...
Gear Patrol
Save Up to $2,000 on Top-Tier Tech During Samsung's Labor Day Weekend Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. One of the most trusted brands across a huge number of categories, Samsung is undoubtedly a household name — known for clever technological applications, innovations and so much more. And while there's never really a bad time to pick up the brand's gear, Labor Day weekend is especially enticing, as Samsung is running a huge sale across the breadth of its catalog with savings of up to $2,000 on TVs, major home appliances, computers, smartphones, smartwatches and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gear Patrol
Save on Prrl Labs Futuristic Cannabis Accessories Now Through Labor Day
For those who want to elevate their cannabis experience, Prrl Labs creates futuristic, award-winning products that free your lungs from the harmful effects of combustion. For example, the company’s Neo Herbal Atomizer simply toasts your herb without burning it. Compatible with any bong, pipe or bubbler, the device is made from ceramic zirconia and quartz. Similarly, the Terp Surfer pipe can be used with either flower or concentrate and is designed to provide advanced airflow for greater efficiency. Get an exclusive 25% off with the code GEARPATROL25 now through Labor Day - your lungs will thank you.
Gear Patrol
The Best and Coolest New Gadgets of August 2022
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. August is officially in the books. Let that sink in. Days are getting shorter. Kids are getting ready to go back to school (if they're not there already). And Apple is gearing up to announced its new lineup of iPhones and Apple Watches. But before we look ahead to September, let's look back and remember all the cool gadgets that were announced this month.
Gear Patrol
The Shargeek Storm2 Review: A Powerbank That's Actually Cool
Some gadgets just seem destined to be boring. It's not really possible to have a "cool dongle" or a USB hub that you're simply thrilled to use every day. And I'd thought power banks — heavy black bricks (or sometime cylinders!) with an LED light or two — were among the ranks of ungussyuppable utility devices. But now that I've had my hands on the Shargeek Storm2 ($229), I can see how wrong I was.
16 Alcoholic And Nonalcoholic Beverages That Scream "It's Fall, Y'all"
While you mourn the end of summer, I'll be cozying up with these ridiculously autumnal (and undeniably delicious) drinks. 🍂
Comments / 0