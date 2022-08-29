Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We're heading into perfect cycling weather, and this weekend is a great time to take the plunge if you're looking for a new set of wheels. Specialized is a big name in the cycling world and rarely has sales, but right it's having a big End of Summer Sale that shouldn't be overlooked. The brand sells excellent road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes and even kids' bikes. And right now, you can get up to 20 percent off bikes and up to 50 percent off other accessories from the brand. Shop while you can because the sale only lasts until September 13.

BICYCLES ・ 1 DAY AGO