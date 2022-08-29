Read full article on original website
Search continues for suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for a man who took off, almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed and then ran into the woods. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday police were called to a car wash in the 1000...
New ballistics info from KC homicide leads to charges in 2021 killing
KANSAS CITY —An investigation last week of a Kansas City homicide in the 3000 block of Harrison has resulted in charges being filed against a Kansas City man who was a suspect in a 2021 homicide, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Craig D. Moss Jr, 31,...
KC woman faces charges for killing husband in his bed
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City woman has been charged in the fatal shooting on Wednesday of her husband who was shot in his bed, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Melanie Biggins, 40, faces Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed...
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Police: Dogs stolen from Kansas City-area animal shelter
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after three American bullies were stolen from Midwest Animal ResQ. Just after 5:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 10312 E 63rd Street at the Midwest Animal Resq for an alarm. Officers arrived and found the back door open from apparent forced entry, according to a media release.
Off-duty Kansas police detective accused of driving while impaired
DOUGLAS COUNTY—An off-duty police detective is under investigation after a car crash. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 Block of Lindenwood Lane, according to Police spokesperson Laura McCabe. The reporting party was inside a home in the area...
KC-area man guilty of smuggling fentanyl, heroin into jail
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher Harris, 39, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Drugs 2nd Degree. A Jackson County...
Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
Hung jury: Kan. woman's trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jury announced Thursday that it could not reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend 20 years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 35 hours over six days in Dana Chandler's trial. Chandler, now 62,...
Department of Ag boards to meet at Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several advisory boards which serve to guide the work of the Kansas Department of Agriculture will meet on Thursday, September 15, at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. The meetings will be held on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, and are open to the public. The boards...
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Piros de Carvalho: FCC award to large provider could help other small Kansas providers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of the Office of Broadband Development for the Kansas Department of Commerce, said that the large FCC award to NextLink that includes many Kansas communities will have an effect on a state program her office administers through the Treasury Department that is also federal pass through dollars.
🏈 Kansas Opens Big 12 Play Saturday at West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a 56-10 season-opening victory, Kansas will begin Big 12 play on Saturday, September 10 when the Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, W.Va., to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Forrest Conoly (Analyst) and Tori Petry (Sideline) on the call.
Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
Sports Headlines for Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Óscar González hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-5 to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead. Cleveland moved a game ahead of Minnesota, which lost 5-2 to the New York Yankees. The third-place Chicago White Sox are one game behind the Twins. Josh Naylor homered for the Guardians, and Andrés Giménez scored twice. Emmanuel Clase earned his 31st save in 33 opportunities. Drew Waters hit his first major league home run for Kansas City, and Salvador Perez’s one-out RBI double in the eighth tied it at 4.
