Read full article on original website
Related
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Voice of America
Argentina’s VP Survives Assassination Attempt
Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has survived an assassination attempt. An assailant pointed a gun at her Thursday at point-blank range, but it failed to fire. President Alberto Fernandez said in a national televised address that “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 2
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:15 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to stay away from the funeral on Saturday of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, sends a deliberate message that underlines his differing view of the world, one of Russia's most prominent journalists has said, according to Reuters.
Voice of America
VOA Exclusive: Ukrainians Forcibly Transferred to Russia ‘Had No Choice’
Human Rights Watch issued a report Thursday documenting the forcible transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russia and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, which HRW says constitutes war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. The 71-page report, We Had No Choice: "Filtration" and the Crime of Forcibly Transferring Ukrainian Civilians to Russia,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Some Russians Praise, Others Condemn Gorbachev’s Legacy
The death of the late Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, has come at a critical moment in Russia’s history. Society is divided over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and analysts say the government of Vladimir Putin is becoming increasingly authoritarian and repressive, as explained in this report from the VOA Moscow bureau, narrated by Marcus Harton.
Voice of America
China Expels Ex-National Security Official from Communist Party
BEIJING — A senior Chinese official formerly in charge of investigating corruption within the national security ministry has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and from public office after being found guilty of corruption himself. China’s anti-graft watchdog announced its action against Liu Yanping, 67, on Thursday, the...
Voice of America
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Sentenced to 3 Years for Electoral Fraud, Source Says
YANGON, MYANMAR — A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in jail for electoral fraud during 2020 polls her party won in a landslide, a source with knowledge of the case said Friday. Suu Kyi was "sentenced to three years imprisonment with...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Inspectors Arrive at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Despite Shelling
Despite increased fighting along the route to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA mission presses on. The change in approach to Africa from Mikhail Gorbachev’s Soviet Union to Vladimir Putin’s Russia. And children in Ukraine head back to the classroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Condolences Pour in as Last Soviet Leader Gorbachev Dies At 91
Leaders and politicians around the world have expressed their condolences as news spread that the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose reforms helped end the Cold War and free Eastern Europe from communism, but also led to the collapse of the Soviet Union, died overnight at the age of 91.
Voice of America
TPLF Reports 'Massive' Offensive by Ethiopian Government, Eritrean Forces
HAWASSA, ETHIOPIA — Tigrayan rebels in Ethiopia say government forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea have launched a coordinated offensive, as fighting intensifies in the region. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front said on Twitter that Eritrean forces have joined Ethiopian federal forces in the...
Voice of America
Russia Shuts Key Pipeline as West Accuses Putin of Weaponizing Energy
Russia this week shut off a major gas pipeline to Germany as Europe and the U.S. accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "weaponizing" energy. And as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, there are growing environmental concerns about an unexplained Russian gas flare close to the Arctic.
Voice of America
News Outlet in Malta Battles 40 Lawsuits Over Records Request
When Caroline Muscat filed Freedom of Information requests in Malta to access public contracts and payments to the director of a prominent media company, the agencies in Malta told her the information “does not exist.”. Muscat, founder and editor of a small independent news website called The Shift, appealed....
Voice of America
Africa Urged to Propose Action on Climate at Conference
MOMBASA, KENYA — Africa’s nations must develop strategies to address climate change, which poses an existential threat to the continent’s megacities, Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba said at the third Africa Climate Week conference. African officials and experts should sharpen the positions they will present at...
Voice of America
Zambia Receives IMF Bailout for Debt Reduction Plan
Nairobi, Kenya — Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to improve the country's financial situation after it received a $1.3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Zambia was the first African country to default on its debt in the COVID-19 era. President Hakainde Hichilema, speaking Thursday at the...
Voice of America
Cameroon, Gabon Demarcate Border to Reduce Poaching in Congo Basin
Yaounde — Officials from Cameroon and Congo-Brazzaville have agreed to demarcate their 100-year-old border to reduce border communities’ disputes over forestry and wildlife. The deal follows similar agreements with Gabon in May and the Central African Republic in June. Conservationists say having better defined borders will help crack down on wildlife poaching that has plagued the Congo basin.
Voice of America
India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia
India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
Voice of America
G7 Finance Chiefs Agree on Russian Oil Price Cap but Level Not Yet Set
Group of Seven finance ministers agreed Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details of the plan. The ministers from the group of wealthy industrial...
Comments / 0