The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
elizabethton.com
ETSU launches new EQUIP program to increase pathways into rural medicine
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine announced a new program designed to create more pathways for high school and college students who are interested in careers in medicine to serve rural and underserved communities. The college officially launched EQUIP (Extending Quillen to the...
elizabethton.com
‘We Love Our Teachers’ sign campaign
I was dismayed when, a few weeks ago, Larry Arnn, the President of Hillsdale College and political supporter of Governor Bill Lee, showed his disdain for public school teachers and for Tennessee’s colleges (apparently both public and private) by saying that our teachers come from the “dumbest parts” of the “dumbest colleges.” Astonishingly, the Governor did not take the opportunity to object to this unfair and self-serving insult to our state, its citizens, and its institutions.
KCS superintendent announces retirement over new funding formula
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse announced on Wednesday that he will retire from his position on Oct. 31, and cited new funding formulas by the State of Tennessee as a cause. Moorhouse penned a letter to the Kingsport Board of Education on Aug. 31 expressing his thanks for the […]
Dobyns-Bennett teacher named state’s CTE administrator of year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett High School CTE Director Dr. Bo Shadden earned statewide recognition when officials named him the 2022 Tennessee Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year. The award recognizes administrative CTE professionals at the school, district, state or federal level, according to a news release from Kingsport City Schools. “I am […]
elizabethton.com
Sharon G. Swann
Sharon Guinn Swann, age 71, of Walland, TN and Beaufort, SC passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. A native of Elizabethton, TN, she was the daughter of Helma Guinn and Lester Guinn. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from East Tennessee State University. She worked for over 30 years in the Elizabethton School System and the Knox County School System. She took great pride in being a teacher and loved her school children as her own.
elizabethton.com
Terry Lee Rice
Terry Lee Rice, 67, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born June 7, 1955, in Johnson City to the late George Lee & Daisy Knight Rice. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Science Hill’s Wise made a name for himself at Ole Miss
Wise decisions produced victories year-round for Science Hill athletics in the mid-1970s. Before he became a three-year starter at tight end for Ole Miss, Billy Wise was a three-sport starter at Science Hill. He played quarterback for Snake Evans, in the frontcourt for Elvin Little and pitched and played first base at an all-conference level for Dennis Greenwell.
elizabethton.com
Hampton set for trip to NC mountains to face Avery Co.
The Hampton Bulldogs have picked right up from where they left off in the 2021 season as they have won their first two games of the season at Pigeon Forge and last week against Johnson County and now will be boarding the buses on Friday to head toward the mountains of North Carolina to take on Avery County.
cardinalnews.org
Hometown heroes 49 Winchester: ‘There’s no place like Appalachia’
Signs that a country band has made it big are easy to spot. Getting booked on the Grand Ole Opry alongside Vince Gill and Aaron Tippin. Playing to a full house at the Ryman Auditorium, the “mother church of country music.” Landing a record deal and earning buzz-building reviews for your music.
supertalk929.com
‘The Hill’: $21 million expansion for home-grown Tennessee Hills based in Bristol
Tennessee Hills Distillery on Tuesday formally launched its new project in Bristol, Tennessee that will construct the fourth-largest automated distillery in the state. The former National College campus is being revamped for manufacturing spaces at a cost of more than $21 million. The expansion will create 45 jobs over the course of the construction of what the company is calling The Hill.
elizabethton.com
Kyle H. Gouge
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and father-in-law, Kyle H. Gouge, went home to be with his wife and his Lord from the Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 88. Kyle was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on January 1, 1934, a son of the late Harold and Mattie (Nidiffer) Gouge. In addition to his parents, Kyle was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Phyllis Marie Nave Gouge, on November 1, 2021; two brothers, Duard Gouge and Wayne Gouge; and one sister, Evelyn Gouge Hodge.
East Tennessean
Fun things to do in Johnson City
If you’re new here to the Johnson City area and find yourself lost with what to do, this article is for you. While we are all in school and have homework, assignments and projects to get done, that’s not the only college experience you would want to remember when leaving ETSU. School is important, but so is putting yourself out there and experiencing what is being offered around you.
Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
June Barrett, founder of Crumley House, dies at 85
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — June Barrett, who founded the Crumley House brain injury rehabilitation center, has died. The non-profit facility in Limestone was founded by Barrett in 1992. About 11 years before it opened, Barrett’s daughter suffered a traumatic brain injury and it was through her recovery that Barrett found there is an opportunity […]
Johnson City to get region’s first Caliber Collision
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Caliber Collision will open its first Tri-Cities location in early 2023 at 2904 W. Market St., a company representative told News Channel 11. Caliber, which has more than 1,500 locations nationwide, will begin hiring for what spokeswoman Maureen Locus called a “state-of-the-art auto body repair facility” this fall. Building permits […]
elizabethton.com
Lonnie D. Cates
Lonnie D. Cates was born on May 13, 1957, and passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 300 West Mill Street, Elizabethton, TN. The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm and the service will begin at 6 pm.
localmemphis.com
Methodist hospitals welcome the Bluff City's newest residents on 901 Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What better way to celebrate 901 Day than with the Bluff City's newest residents!. Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage was born Thursday at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital weighing in at 7lbs 2ox and measuring 21 inches long. Premier J'won Patterson was also born Thursday weighing in...
elizabethton.com
ETSU announces SGA Fall 2022 Concert performers
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association (SGA) has announced that the SGA Fall 2022 Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The concert will feature a blend of the rap and pop music genres, and includes performers Yung Gravy, Peach Tree Rascals and Lisa Heller.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
elizabethton.com
Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally coming up Sept. 9-11
The Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally will be held September 9-11 and is chocked full of field trips and programs on the outdoors and creatures and things that can be found out there. This year marks the 60th year the Fall Naturalist Rally has been held. During those years it...
