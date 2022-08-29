ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mar-a-Lago search: DOJ completes review of potentially privileged documents

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ia6Yg_0hZfeGW400

A timeline of events that led to the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence A judge's ruling to make the affidavit that supported the FBI's search warrant at Mar-a-Lago to be made public became effective. (NCD)

The Justice Department says FBI agents have completed their review of documents that could have fallen under attorney-client privilege. The announcement could signal the next step relating to the investigation into documents that had been stored and eventually taken from former President Donald Trump’s private residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The Washington Post reported that U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon is planning to hold a hearing Thursday on Trump’s motion for a special master.

The Justice Department said it used a “filter team” to look at material that should not be reviewed by criminal investigators.

The DOJ’s filing came after a ruling on Saturday by Cannon saying that she is leaning toward appointing a special master, but that her scheduling of a hearing “should not be construed as a final determination on Plaintiff’s Motion.”

DOJ 8/29/22 filing by National Content Desk on Scribd

Even before Cannon announced the order for the hearing, the filter team found “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, completed its review of those materials, and is in the process of following the procedures” of the search warrant to deal with them, the Post reported.

The documents reviewed were ones that had been returned by Trump in January, not the ones collected in August. The filing did not say whether the DOJ has reviewed and flagged any documents collected on Aug. 8, Politico reported.

The Justice Department is also reviewing the documents for any classified materials, CNN reported.

The DOJ will release more information later this week, The Associated Press reported.

The FBI searched Trump’s south Florida home earlier this month after it had launched an investigation into how the former president came to store boxes of White House records at his personal residence earlier this year, the AP reported.

The search was conducted after the National Archives and Records Administration said it received 15 boxes of White House records, some of which were classified documents, earlier this year. The records were supposed to have been transferred to the National Archives at the end of Trump’s term.

The locations where the documents were kept were not among the authorized locations for the storage of classified information, officials said, and the government alleged that the records that had been collected in January were accessible to Trump, his staff, family and members of the private club and their guests, the AP reported.

An affidavit released last week indicated that the documents transferred in January contained 184 documents that were marked classified in some way with 67 marked confidential, 92 secret and 25 top secret, the AP reported.

The archives then alerted the Justice Department in February after a preliminary review of the initial 15 boxes found “a lot of classified records.” The DOJ said in the affidavit that Trump had several opportunities to return government documents that had been stored at his home and that the former president did not do so.

Trump said he had declassified the documents that were in his possession before he left office, the AP reported.

Trump called the search of his home “a political attack on our country” and “it’s a disgrace,” the AP reported.

The special master, if appointed, would return any information that was collected that went beyond what the search warrant listed and any documents that come under executive privilege and that should not be reviewed, the Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham says 'nobody's above the law' after FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago club but adds that he's 'suspicious' of the investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday struck a more measured tone when discussing the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club compared to some of his Republican colleagues who have sharply criticized the move. "We're a nation of laws. Nobody's above the law. That's for darn sure," the South...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Mar A Lago#Classified Information#Executive Privilege#Fbi#The Justice Department#The Washington Post#Plaintiff S Motion#National Content Desk
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Business Insider

Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'

Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
POTUS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy