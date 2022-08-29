Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Luxurious Madison home to appear on Netflix’s ‘Buy My House’
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family and their home on Lake Mendota are set to be featured in a new Netflix series called “Buy My House.”. The show is set to premiere Friday. Interior designer Stephanie Mader described the show as a combination of “Selling Sunset” and “Shark...
WIFR
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats. Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.
captimes.com
Only bold colors: Madison quilter Kay Simmons finds her voice in art
Kathryn "Kay" Simmons’ grandmother did not sew. Neither did her mother. In fact, prior to embarking on her journey as a quilter, the only sewing Simmons had done was in a high school home economics class, where she cut out pattern pieces and stitched together a blouse for herself — one that did not actually fit.
wclo.com
HealthNet plans mural on it’s new building
A local non-profit appears to be embracing the Art Infusion event in Janesville. HealthNet of Rock County is dressing up it’s new clinic on South Franklin Street in Janesville with a mural. CEO Ian Hedges says Madison artist Amy Zaremba has been hired to paint a mural for Art...
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs
After months of attempting to save her downtown shop, today, Brianna from The Midwest Rustic is shutting down the store for good. There have been a lot of shakeups in downtown Rockford this summer and throughout the past few months we've watched store owner pivot in hopes of saving their shops after raised rent and inflation.
nbc15.com
Parker High School Chris Laue
The School District of Janesville’s new Superintendent, Mark Holzman, said the focus now is to retain their new hires for several years to come. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Sunny and Warmer Today. Updated: 11 hours ago. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. Take...
Move Over Donuts, A New Chicken Restaurant Is Opening In Rockford Soon
The other day I was driving down East State Street and I noticed that the All Day Donut located across from Chuck E. Cheese had closed. When did that happen? In 2020 apparently, during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. (How did I miss that one?) Now that the building...
York News-Times
Chef reaching his limit with 'toxic' customers: 'Entire world is still short-staffed'
Tory Miller, Madison's best-known chef, sounded off Saturday about a disturbing trend he's seeing at his restaurant Graze: customers behaving badly. Miller, 47, executive chef and co-owner of L'Etoile and Graze on Capitol Square, who began working at his grandparents' diner in Racine when he was 6, said on Facebook, "Today, for the first time in my entire career, that I know of, a FOH (front of house) team member put in their notice, and cited 'guests being toxic.'"
nbc15.com
Beloit community remembers, supports those impacted by substance use during Overdose Awareness Walk
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Beloit community gathered at Riverside Park Wednesday evening to support those affected by substance use. During the Beloit Overdose Awareness Walk, participants had the chance to walk around a lagoon filled with photos of those who have lose...
wclo.com
Rock County not ready to commit $2.5 million to Woodman’s Community Center
Members of the Rock County Board of Supervisors aren’t quite ready to commit to $2.5 million in funding the City of Janesville requested to help pay for the proposed Woodman’s Community Center at Uptown Janesville. District 26 Supervisor Tricia Clasen says of the $15 million the County collects...
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
americancraftbeer.com
Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close
When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
wclo.com
South Beloit holds open house on I-75 corridor
The City of South Beloit held an open house traffic study of the Illinois Route 75 corridor Wednesday evening. City Administrator Sonya Hoppes says the open house was well attended by engineers, an Illinois Department of Transportation representative, members of Beloit 200 and the reps from the Beloit Sky Carp.
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet
She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
nbc15.com
Woman rescued from Janesville river
wclo.com
Woman rescued from Rock River
Janesville firefighters and police rescue an elderly woman from the Rock River. First responders were called to the Centerway Bridge at 1:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman in the water. Police officers were the first to arrive and dropped a rope to the 63-year-old who was clinging to a safety cable spanning the river underneath the bridge. Firefighters then lowered a life jacket, and a Janesville Fire Department boat was used to pull her from the water. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No word how she ended up in the water.
wclo.com
Beloit to hold public forums on new city manager
Beloit residents will have the opportunity to express what they want in their new city manager at a set of public forums in early September. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the city has realized how important community feedback will be during the process, and the city will be partnering with Baker Till, a public sector search firm, on the forums.
UPMATTERS
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
