Janesville firefighters and police rescue an elderly woman from the Rock River. First responders were called to the Centerway Bridge at 1:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman in the water. Police officers were the first to arrive and dropped a rope to the 63-year-old who was clinging to a safety cable spanning the river underneath the bridge. Firefighters then lowered a life jacket, and a Janesville Fire Department boat was used to pull her from the water. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No word how she ended up in the water.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO