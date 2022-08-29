Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County Sheriff sign mutual aid agreement
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between the Oglala Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to keep communities safe by helping each other. To combat rising violent crimes in Western South Dakota, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and Pennington...
KELOLAND TV
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City to expand police department amidst rising crime rates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With recent violent crime in Rapid City and the growing population, the Police Department is planning to expand and that’s not all. Over the last month, Rapid City has seen a rash of gun violence and homicides. Chief Don Hedrick says this is a growing concern for his department.
KELOLAND TV
Persons of interest in double homicide located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
kotatv.com
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KELOLAND TV
Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
KELOLAND TV
Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school
Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
sdpb.org
Prison population crisis drives new construction
Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon. Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first dispensary in Rapid City for medical marijuana opened Thursday. The business is called Puffy’s, located on West Main Street. After years of working to get opened, co-founder Kittrick Jeffries says he’s excited for the future of the store. “It’s surreal,...
KEVN
Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Court proceedings continue for the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman. James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder and second-degree rape. He had allegedly raped and slit the throat of Reta McGovern in February of 2021. Today, his...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
KELOLAND TV
Some Rapid City schools releasing early Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s hot temperatures are impacting schools in Rapid City. Because there is no air conditioning in the buildings, 13 schools will be releasing at 1 o’clock mountain time this afternoon. The schools include Robbinsdale, Pinedale, and South Canyon Elementaries, and North and South Middle Schools.
Black Hills Pioneer
Box Elder man pleads not guilty to marijuana possession, distribution charges
DEADWOOD — A traffic stop in which a local man on probation was allegedly speeding 99 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 90 near mile marker 26 reportedly yielded a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving. On Aug. 18, he pleaded not guilty to...
kbhbradio.com
Highway Patrol reports driver may have fallen asleep in August crash into house
STURGIS, S.D. – A report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates the Florida driver of a semi truck and trailer that crashed into a Sturgis home August 10th may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The patrol says initially the driver told them she swerved to miss a...
