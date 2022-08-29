ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City to expand police department amidst rising crime rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With recent violent crime in Rapid City and the growing population, the Police Department is planning to expand and that’s not all. Over the last month, Rapid City has seen a rash of gun violence and homicides. Chief Don Hedrick says this is a growing concern for his department.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Persons of interest in double homicide located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Tripp, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
kotatv.com

Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school

Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Native American#Minnehaha
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
DEADWOOD, SD
sdpb.org

Prison population crisis drives new construction

Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon. Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first dispensary in Rapid City for medical marijuana opened Thursday. The business is called Puffy’s, located on West Main Street. After years of working to get opened, co-founder Kittrick Jeffries says he’s excited for the future of the store. “It’s surreal,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Court proceedings continue for the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman. James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder and second-degree rape. He had allegedly raped and slit the throat of Reta McGovern in February of 2021. Today, his...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash

HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
HERMOSA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Some Rapid City schools releasing early Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s hot temperatures are impacting schools in Rapid City. Because there is no air conditioning in the buildings, 13 schools will be releasing at 1 o’clock mountain time this afternoon. The schools include Robbinsdale, Pinedale, and South Canyon Elementaries, and North and South Middle Schools.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy