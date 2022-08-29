ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College Station Police Department Update on WTAW

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Aggie football game day operations, school children safety, stopping for school buses, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 2, 2022. Listen to “College Station Police Chief Billy Couch on The Infomaniacs” on...
KAGS

Northgate bars face potential hour restrictions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to a bar owner in the Northgate District, the College Station Police Department has urged bar-owners to close their doors at midnight, rather than 2 a.m. Trevor Goehl, the owner of the Hydro Fusion Lounge in Northgate, opened the doors to his business nearly...
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors

A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners End Burn Ban

Before Tuesday’s rainfall began, Brazos County commissioners lifted a burn ban outside of city limits. The motion and second were made before deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware could get to the podium to report during the past week an increase in illegal burns. WTAW News has contacted the...
fox44news.com

Bicycle rider injured in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.
wtaw.com

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about economic development, inflation, the tax rate, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
