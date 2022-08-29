Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaw.com
New Highway Projects For The Bryan/College Station Area As Part Of The State’s Updated Ten Year Transportation Plan
The state of Texas has updated its ten year transportation plan. Of the record $85 billion dollars to be spent statewide, more than $2 billion will be in the Bryan district. Nine projects in Bryan/College Station includes two new improvements. One is widening FM 1179 in Bryan three and a...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Aggie football game day operations, school children safety, stopping for school buses, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 2, 2022. Listen to “College Station Police Chief Billy Couch on The Infomaniacs” on...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
KBTX.com
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Moving out of your parent’s house as a young adult is exciting and scary, it comes with new lessons and experiences. What should be a day filled with boxes and smiles turned into a nightmare for one group of Aggies. “The girls were so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northgate bars face potential hour restrictions
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to a bar owner in the Northgate District, the College Station Police Department has urged bar-owners to close their doors at midnight, rather than 2 a.m. Trevor Goehl, the owner of the Hydro Fusion Lounge in Northgate, opened the doors to his business nearly...
KBTX.com
E. 29th Street back open following motorcycle crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - East 29th Street is back open after being closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Our reporter on scene says at least two people were taken to the hospital.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Responds To Critics Of Moving The Municipal Golf Course To Develop Midtown Park
The Bryan city council’s August 23, 2022 public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget included criticism about moving the municipal golf course to develop the new Midtown Park. The city of Bryan’s chief financial officer, Will Smith, said the old golf course was losing $150,000 to $200,000 dollars...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors
A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners End Burn Ban
Before Tuesday’s rainfall began, Brazos County commissioners lifted a burn ban outside of city limits. The motion and second were made before deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware could get to the podium to report during the past week an increase in illegal burns. WTAW News has contacted the...
KBTX.com
Missing alert canceled for A&M student reported missing
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - University police say the Texas A&M student reported missing is safe. The missing alert has been canceled.
fox44news.com
Bicycle rider injured in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
wtaw.com
WTAW News And Sports Intern Is One Of Two College Station ISD Students Earning UIL Journalism Awards
A WTAW news and sports intern is one of two College Station ISD (CSISD) students earning journalism awards from the University Interscholastic League (UIL). Ian Curtis is a senior at Consolidated High School. According to a CSISD statement Curtis and College Station High School senior Elisabeth Stewart were two of...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Tell 13 Public Speakers That There Is Not Enough Time To Reconsider Voting And Budget Requests
This week’s Brazos County commission meeting began with more than 30 minutes of public comments from two groups of speakers. At the end of the meeting, a commission majority decided it was too late to consider a request to return early voting for this November’s election to the memorial student center (MSC).
Police searching for 19-year-old man missing from College Station
Police are searching for a 19-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday from College Station and may need medical assistance.
1 Man Dead After A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-45 (Montgomery County, TX)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man on the highway near Woodlands. The crash occurred on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about economic development, inflation, the tax rate, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Arrested For Stalking Ex-Girlfriend During A Two Week Period In Multiple Ways
A College Station man tells College Station police he placed a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car and set up a hidden camera outside her apartment and texted her photos. That’s among 11 incidents during a two week period that led to the arrest of 41 year old Lyn...
Comments / 1