FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farmers say this apple crop is the best in years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every fall, Michiganders look forward to visiting their local apple orchards. This year, orchard owners expect an excellent season for apples and the community to come and enjoy. “We have a really great crop of apples coming, much bigger than last season. Last season’s crop was...
Michigan roads busy with holiday travelers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday evening saw many Michiganders still making their way home after celebrating Labor Day up north. Those drivers still had to navigate construction zones across Mid-Michigan. That included from Mason to the Jackson County line. There are 77 rest stops in the state of Michigan....
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
Coach Tucker talks status of Snow, Henderson
Lansing's Old Town Temple building nearing the completion of construction. First Alert Weather Sunday webcast from WILX News 10.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
Holt, Grand Ledge will battle for “The Jack” in WILX’s Game of the Week
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Our Week 2 Game of the Week lived up to the hype with Dewitt’s thrilling win over Portland. The Holt Rams (0-2) and Grand Ledge Comets (2-0) hope to keep the entertainment going. Friday, they’ll battle for “The Jack,” a lunchbox trophy named after...
