Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Shop Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale for Up to 70% Off
Fall is rapidly approaching – it’s time to stock up on all the late-season gear you’ll need to keep exploring well into the colder months. Find deals on every piece of summer gear you wished you’d had on your last trip and early savings on a wide range of all-season tools, accessories and clothing. Shop the sale today to secure products from all your favorite brands like Patagonia, Salomon, Big Agnes, and Smartwool for the best prices possible. Plus, with huge discounts in every category, it’s super easy to find rare deals on all your favorite climbing, skiing, trail running, surfing, snowboarding and fishing gear today.
Gear Patrol
Get Up to 20% Off Bikes at Specialized During This Super Rare Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We're heading into perfect cycling weather, and this weekend is a great time to take the plunge if you're looking for a new set of wheels. Specialized is a big name in the cycling world and rarely has sales, but right it's having a big End of Summer Sale that shouldn't be overlooked. The brand sells excellent road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes and even kids' bikes. And right now, you can get up to 20 percent off bikes and up to 50 percent off other accessories from the brand. Shop while you can because the sale only lasts until September 13.
Gear Patrol
Save Up to $2,000 on Top-Tier Tech During Samsung's Labor Day Weekend Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. One of the most trusted brands across a huge number of categories, Samsung is undoubtedly a household name — known for clever technological applications, innovations and so much more. And while there's never really a bad time to pick up the brand's gear, Labor Day weekend is especially enticing, as Samsung is running a huge sale across the breadth of its catalog with savings of up to $2,000 on TVs, major home appliances, computers, smartphones, smartwatches and more.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. If you are looking to improve your mental health and overall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors
Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
Gear Patrol
Save on Prrl Labs Futuristic Cannabis Accessories Now Through Labor Day
For those who want to elevate their cannabis experience, Prrl Labs creates futuristic, award-winning products that free your lungs from the harmful effects of combustion. For example, the company’s Neo Herbal Atomizer simply toasts your herb without burning it. Compatible with any bong, pipe or bubbler, the device is made from ceramic zirconia and quartz. Similarly, the Terp Surfer pipe can be used with either flower or concentrate and is designed to provide advanced airflow for greater efficiency. Get an exclusive 25% off with the code GEARPATROL25 now through Labor Day - your lungs will thank you.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Casio has added four new options to its G-Shock collection. Earlier this year, the company introduced a four-piece Skeleton Sound Wave Series. There, it gave fans a peek inside its popular GA-900SKL and GA-2200 models. The affordable watches (retailing for £109.00, ~$126) are lightweight and include translucent bands and bezels. Now, fans can shop the series in four new colorways – though they’re quickly selling out. The new options are available in shades of magenta, seafoam, clear and dark gray and boast common G-Shock features like a stopwatch, countdown timer and 200M of water resistance.
Gear Patrol
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of August 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors
Whether you're looking forward to fall or savoring the last few days at the pool, cooler weather is on its way. But that doesn't mean that you have to start spending all your time inside — in fact, it's quite the opposite. Early fall is a great time to take advantage of the lower temps, whether that means buying the patio seating setup of your dreams or investing in a new pair of gym shoes that will carry you into indoor workouts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gear Patrol
Adidas Terrex's New Version of the Free Hiker Continues the March Toward Sustainability
Fall is fast approaching, and with it the crisp, cool weather that inspires long treks and day hikes amongst the evolving foliage and landscape. What better time is there, then, to slip your foot into a brand-new, recently evolved hiking boot?. Adidas Terrex has answered the call of fall hikers...
Gear Patrol
How to Clean Every Kind of Boot
"Boots always seem to get more done than shoes." We've argued this a million times. And there's plenty of reasons for it. They're harder-wearing, made from heftier materials, and build to last rather than suffice hype. Sneakers fall short in the tougher seasons. Fine for summer but inferior to boots by the time winter arrives (for those of us that face it annually).
Gear Patrol
CRKT Pilar III Vs. The James Brand The Carter: Which Pocket Knife Is Best?
In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Mr. Ollivander, the esteemed wand maker, tells our young protagonist, "The wand chooses the wizard, Mr. Potter," and if you believe in the magic of destiny, the same belief can be applied to knives with just as much relevance. Deciding which knife is...
Gear Patrol
The ShiftCam SnapGrip Turns Your MagSafe iPhone Into a Better Camera
Let's face it: odds are good you take way more photos nowadays than you did before you had your smartphone. After all, as the shutterbug saying goes, the best camera is the one you have on you — and ever since the advent of the iPhone 15 years ago, folks have been running around snapping pictures as though they're free (which they basically are) and going out of style (which they're certainly not).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol
The Best and Coolest New Gadgets of August 2022
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. August is officially in the books. Let that sink in. Days are getting shorter. Kids are getting ready to go back to school (if they're not there already). And Apple is gearing up to announced its new lineup of iPhones and Apple Watches. But before we look ahead to September, let's look back and remember all the cool gadgets that were announced this month.
Gear Patrol
The Shargeek Storm2 Review: A Powerbank That's Actually Cool
Some gadgets just seem destined to be boring. It's not really possible to have a "cool dongle" or a USB hub that you're simply thrilled to use every day. And I'd thought power banks — heavy black bricks (or sometime cylinders!) with an LED light or two — were among the ranks of ungussyuppable utility devices. But now that I've had my hands on the Shargeek Storm2 ($229), I can see how wrong I was.
Gear Patrol
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Watch Review: Unlocking Your Peak Running Performance
Running is one of the most analog fitness activities you can do — just throw on a pair of running shoes and go. You can do it anywhere (though I prefer the lush, tree-lined road in Brooklyn's Prospect Park) and you don't need to drop thousands on equipment just to get started. It's easy to fall in love with the runner's high and the feeling of simply getting outside and putting your body to work. After some experience, though, you may fall in love with something a little less analog: data.
Comments / 0