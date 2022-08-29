Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. How about a little chat? Casey Thompson and Oliver Martin met on the sideline to exchange information after that costly fourth-quarter pick this past Saturday. Not just because it was a critical play. Nebraska's starting quarterback likes to talk shop after every series with his receivers. Even about the seemingly mundane plays. What did they see? What did he see?

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO