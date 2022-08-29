Read full article on original website
Related
Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead
Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. How about a little chat? Casey Thompson and Oliver Martin met on the sideline to exchange information after that costly fourth-quarter pick this past Saturday. Not just because it was a critical play. Nebraska's starting quarterback likes to talk shop after every series with his receivers. Even about the seemingly mundane plays. What did they see? What did he see?
Garcia-Castaneda no longer mystery man to Husker fan base as receivers look to take next step
Of all the Husker portal additions this past offseason, he perhaps remained the most mysterious of all through the winter, spring and summer, even up until Nebraska's first offensive series last Saturday. At one point early this summer when a story was written about Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, a fan humorously but with legit wonderment asked if anyone actually has a picture of this guy. Fair enough. The accompanying picture in that story was of the wide receiver's new position coach, Mickey Joseph.
Husker baseball starts fall practice with new-look roster
Nebraska baseball began its fall practice slate on Thursday afternoon at Haymarket Park with a roster full of new faces and looking to move on from last season’s disappointing effort that saw the Huskers not qualify for the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. Here’s a quick rundown of news and...
Alberts on tickets still left for Husker football games and staying focused amid the noise
The next three Husker home football games are sold out, which will take Nebraska to 385 consecutive. Beyond that, just like the Husker football program itself this season, there's plenty of work to do if the sellout streak will last through this season. No question how the football team handles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thursday Hits: Frost focused on working hard with Husker squad, not outside opinion as home opener approaches
It's not a short week but maybe has felt like one just a bit to the Huskers, who are looking to bounce back at home after the trip to Dublin last week. Husker head coach Scott Frost said after Thursday's practice he likes how his team has found its footing throughout the week prior to meeting North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Limited Time: Get 75 percent off an annual subscription to Husker247
Nebraska football has one week under its belt, but will be looking to rebound after the season-opening loss to Northwestern as recruiting also ramps back up. For a limited time, get 75 percent off an annual subscription to Husker247. This limited-time offer runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6, so hurry and take advantage. This will be the best deal 247Sports offers during the regular season.
Nebraska defense quick hits from Wednesday's practice
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with the media on Wednesday morning in Memorial Stadium following the Huskers’ practice as the team continues preparations for North Dakota. Here’s a quick rundown of news and notes from Chinander’s time at the podium. — Chinander said Wednesday that the...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0