The ShiftCam SnapGrip Turns Your MagSafe iPhone Into a Better Camera
Let's face it: odds are good you take way more photos nowadays than you did before you had your smartphone. After all, as the shutterbug saying goes, the best camera is the one you have on you — and ever since the advent of the iPhone 15 years ago, folks have been running around snapping pictures as though they're free (which they basically are) and going out of style (which they're certainly not).
The Best and Coolest New Gadgets of August 2022
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. August is officially in the books. Let that sink in. Days are getting shorter. Kids are getting ready to go back to school (if they're not there already). And Apple is gearing up to announced its new lineup of iPhones and Apple Watches. But before we look ahead to September, let's look back and remember all the cool gadgets that were announced this month.
The Shargeek Storm2 Review: A Powerbank That's Actually Cool
Some gadgets just seem destined to be boring. It's not really possible to have a "cool dongle" or a USB hub that you're simply thrilled to use every day. And I'd thought power banks — heavy black bricks (or sometime cylinders!) with an LED light or two — were among the ranks of ungussyuppable utility devices. But now that I've had my hands on the Shargeek Storm2 ($229), I can see how wrong I was.
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Watch Review: Unlocking Your Peak Running Performance
Running is one of the most analog fitness activities you can do — just throw on a pair of running shoes and go. You can do it anywhere (though I prefer the lush, tree-lined road in Brooklyn's Prospect Park) and you don't need to drop thousands on equipment just to get started. It's easy to fall in love with the runner's high and the feeling of simply getting outside and putting your body to work. After some experience, though, you may fall in love with something a little less analog: data.
Get Up to 20% Off Bikes at Specialized During This Super Rare Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We're heading into perfect cycling weather, and this weekend is a great time to take the plunge if you're looking for a new set of wheels. Specialized is a big name in the cycling world and rarely has sales, but right it's having a big End of Summer Sale that shouldn't be overlooked. The brand sells excellent road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes and even kids' bikes. And right now, you can get up to 20 percent off bikes and up to 50 percent off other accessories from the brand. Shop while you can because the sale only lasts until September 13.
Save on Prrl Labs Futuristic Cannabis Accessories Now Through Labor Day
For those who want to elevate their cannabis experience, Prrl Labs creates futuristic, award-winning products that free your lungs from the harmful effects of combustion. For example, the company’s Neo Herbal Atomizer simply toasts your herb without burning it. Compatible with any bong, pipe or bubbler, the device is made from ceramic zirconia and quartz. Similarly, the Terp Surfer pipe can be used with either flower or concentrate and is designed to provide advanced airflow for greater efficiency. Get an exclusive 25% off with the code GEARPATROL25 now through Labor Day - your lungs will thank you.
How to Use iMessage Like a Pro
IMessage is more than another messaging app. It consolidates all your iMessages (texts, photos and videos sent to you from another iPhone) and SMS and MMS messages (texts and media files sent to you from an Android smartphone) in one convenient place. And, quite frankly, it's the main reason why a lot of people don't trade in their iPhones for Androids. They don't want to be a green bubble.
Jackery Releases Its Newest Solar Generator, a Step Forward in Portable Power's Eolution
Jackery is a leading name in the portable power station industry, with an already impressive lineup of products. Mainly created to allow your outdoor adventures to last longer in our electronic world, the brand has continuously developed fresh products for more convenient and reliable power sources. Like many other products that make the outdoors a bit more luxurious such as camp showers or trailers, power stations allow your home life to be more mobile.
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of August 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors
Whether you're looking forward to fall or savoring the last few days at the pool, cooler weather is on its way. But that doesn't mean that you have to start spending all your time inside — in fact, it's quite the opposite. Early fall is a great time to take advantage of the lower temps, whether that means buying the patio seating setup of your dreams or investing in a new pair of gym shoes that will carry you into indoor workouts.
