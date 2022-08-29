Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner PUD urges conservation during heat wave
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Donner Public Utility District is urging everyone to conserve energy and water during the forecasted Labor Day holiday heat wave. Sustained and wide-spread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources across the Western U.S., which could impact providers’ ability to meet electricity demand, the district said in a Thursday news release.
Sierra Sun
See you at Scotty’s: Tahoe City’s first skate park opens
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
Sierra Sun
Good Morning Truckee to feature town manager, road work update, Measure V
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Good Morning Truckee on Tuesday, Sept. 13, will feature a segment called “Ask The Town Manager.” Inquiring minds want to know and Town Manager Jennifer Callaway will be on hand to take questions and provide answers. The Land of Orange Cones. There are two...
Sierra Sun
Keep Tahoe Blue hosting Labor Day cleanup in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Blue Crew will be hosting a clean up following Labor Day weekend celebrations which normally leave beaches covered in trash, which can affect wildlife and lake clarity. Residents are invited to participate for free in Kings Beach at the...
Sierra Sun
Alpine skiing returns to UNR
RENO — For the first time in more than a decade, alpine skiing is returning to the University of Nevada, Reno. “The Pack is back in women and men’s alpine skiing,” said UNR President Brian Sandoval during Tuesday’s press conference. The university cut the program in...
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley man involved in fatal collision identified
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Olympic Valley man who died in a multi-vehicle last week has been identified. Tyler J. Kavanagh, 37, died on Friday, Aug. 26 when a driver of a box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 and collided with Kavanagh, California Highway Patrol reported.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Thursday announced that Dr. Brian Neil Naftulin has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Urology. Naftulin provides comprehensive care for patients with a wide variety of urologic conditions, including bladder, prostate and kidney problems, and urinary tract infections. Naftulin...
Sierra Sun
Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children
TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Sheila Reever
Sheila Marie Nolan Reever peacefully passed away with her family beside her on August 26, 2022. Sheila was an incredible wife of 67 years to her husband, Chuck. She was a loving and generous Mother and Grandmother to her 2 children and 3 grandchildren. Sheila grew up in Los Angeles...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health hires new physician in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Dr. Jonathan Setzer Hedrick has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care. As a family medicine physician, Hedrick provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management, to people of all ages. Hedrick...
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley Public Service District votes to close community dumpster facility
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — During its meeting Tuesday morning, the Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors voted to close the community dumpster facility after years of abuse. The community dumpster, located at 1810 Olympic Valley Road, was intended to be a complimentary, additional service for residential property...
Sierra Sun
$30,000 forgivable loans available to businesses in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sierra Business Council on behalf of the Town of Truckee is administering a program that provides affordable, flexible, and potentially forgivable financing to eligible small businesses. Funded by Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funds, these programs are designed to stimulate economic growth and provide support in the...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County judge to hold hearing on half-cent sales tax
A Nevada County judge in about two weeks will decide if Measure V — the half-cent sales tax initiative set for the November ballot — will get changed. Audrey Pruett on Monday filed a petition in Nevada County Superior Court seeking, among other things, a requirement that the half-penny tax pass by a two-thirds majority, and that the language of the ballot measure be changed.
Sierra Sun
Excellence in Education gives more than $125k to local schools
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation awarded over $125,000, in the form of 50 grants, to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, the foundation announced on Wednesday. The grant cycle was held last spring, and funds were awarded in August...
