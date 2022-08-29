ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Truckee Donner PUD urges conservation during heat wave

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Donner Public Utility District is urging everyone to conserve energy and water during the forecasted Labor Day holiday heat wave. Sustained and wide-spread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources across the Western U.S., which could impact providers' ability to meet electricity demand, the district said in a Thursday news release.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

See you at Scotty's: Tahoe City's first skate park opens

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Scotty Lapp and his group friends were well acquainted with officers of the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Not because they were known for getting into trouble or causing problems around the North Lake Tahoe area, but because of their love of skateboarding. Lapp and...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sierra Sun

Keep Tahoe Blue hosting Labor Day cleanup in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Blue Crew will be hosting a clean up following Labor Day weekend celebrations which normally leave beaches covered in trash, which can affect wildlife and lake clarity. Residents are invited to participate for free in Kings Beach at the...
KINGS BEACH, CA
Sierra Sun

Alpine skiing returns to UNR

RENO — For the first time in more than a decade, alpine skiing is returning to the University of Nevada, Reno. "The Pack is back in women and men's alpine skiing," said UNR President Brian Sandoval during Tuesday's press conference. The university cut the program in...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Olympic Valley man involved in fatal collision identified

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Olympic Valley man who died in a multi-vehicle last week has been identified. Tyler J. Kavanagh, 37, died on Friday, Aug. 26 when a driver of a box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 and collided with Kavanagh, California Highway Patrol reported.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Thursday announced that Dr. Brian Neil Naftulin has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Urology. Naftulin provides comprehensive care for patients with a wide variety of urologic conditions, including bladder, prostate and kidney problems, and urinary tract infections. Naftulin...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children

TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year's winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Sheila Reever

Sheila Marie Nolan Reever peacefully passed away with her family beside her on August 26, 2022. Sheila was an incredible wife of 67 years to her husband, Chuck. She was a loving and generous Mother and Grandmother to her 2 children and 3 grandchildren. Sheila grew up in Los Angeles...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health hires new physician in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Dr. Jonathan Setzer Hedrick has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care. As a family medicine physician, Hedrick provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management, to people of all ages. Hedrick...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

$30,000 forgivable loans available to businesses in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sierra Business Council on behalf of the Town of Truckee is administering a program that provides affordable, flexible, and potentially forgivable financing to eligible small businesses. Funded by Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funds, these programs are designed to stimulate economic growth and provide support in the...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Nevada County judge to hold hearing on half-cent sales tax

A Nevada County judge in about two weeks will decide if Measure V — the half-cent sales tax initiative set for the November ballot — will get changed. Audrey Pruett on Monday filed a petition in Nevada County Superior Court seeking, among other things, a requirement that the half-penny tax pass by a two-thirds majority, and that the language of the ballot measure be changed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Excellence in Education gives more than $125k to local schools

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation awarded over $125,000, in the form of 50 grants, to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, the foundation announced on Wednesday. The grant cycle was held last spring, and funds were awarded in August...
TRUCKEE, CA

