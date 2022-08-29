Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
List of local theaters offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The following theaters are participating in National Cinema Day, offering $3 tickets to the movies. • Dakota Cinema * Due to ongoing renovation projects, the following items can be ordered to-go for $3: large popcorn, large soda, Dip N’Dots, and Candy. Mitchell.
gowatertown.net
Time change for Watertown Ice Arena groundbreaking
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A slight change in the time, but not the date of the groundbreaking on Watertown’s new ice arena. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday September 7th will still happen that day, but the time has been moved from the earlier announced 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The...
gowatertown.net
Prairie Lakes Names Dahl New Facilities Director
WATERTOWN, S.D. (News Release) – Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (PLHS) named Josh Dahl as the new Director of Facilities. He replaces Rick Masloski upon his retirement after he dedicated 10 years to Prairie Lakes. Dahl plans, directs, supervises, and evaluates the infrastructure and physical plant management at PLHS. Dahl...
gowatertown.net
Crews respond to semi rollover on Wednesday
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a semi rollover shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday (8-31-22) on 20th avenue and south highway 81, the south bypass roundabout. A semi pulling double trailers, carrying dry distiller grain, was tipped on its side after failing to negotiate the roundabout.
brookingsradio.com
Estelline firefighters tackle baler fire
The Estelline Fire Department and Brookings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Friday evening baler fire southwest of Estelline. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it was reported shortly after 8:00 pm on 463rd Avenue near 196th Street. Sebring says a tractor and baler were in use when the baler...
‘Best team we’ll play in my 35 years at SDSU’
BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
brookingsradio.com
Brookings man arrested for passing fake $100 bills
A Brookings man is facing felony charges after passing bogus $100 bills at a local bank. Sergeant Joel Perry says 40-year-old Stephen Knapp presented prop money and was given real money in return. He left the bank but another bank employee realized it was fake money and contacted police. Knapp...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating after suspicious man reportedly approached child
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious activity by an unknown man at a residence west of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it was reported late Friday afternoon and had happened between 3:45 and 4:15 pm that day at a residence on Highway 14 near 468th Avenue.
