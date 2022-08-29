ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Here's Where To Bite Into Virginia's Best Cheeseburger: Yelp

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Cheeseburgers have long been America's perfect combination of a savory burger, topped with warm, melted cheese, all between two crispy buns.

Leesburg is home to Virginia's most delicious cheeseburger, according to Yelp.com.

Cheeseburger lovers who are looking for a new sanctuary should try the Melt Gourmet Cheeseburger on 525 E Market Street.

Melt Gourmet Cheeseburger is a burger joint known for their bacon cheeseburger, Philly cheesesteak burger, and a list of other burger creations, per the restaurant's menu.

Customers can even put together their own cheeseburger by choosing their toppings, including one of about 15 different types of cheese.

If your mouth isn't watering yet from those options, you can pair your delicious meal with one of their sweet milkshakes and malts.

Check out Yelp.com's full list of the best cheeseburger spots in each state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all

Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Leesburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Leesburg, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Leesburg, VA
Food & Drinks
Leesburg, VA
Lifestyle
WUSA

9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5

WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Best Burger#Cheeseburgers#Food Drink#Yelp Com#Melt Gourmet Cheeseburger
WSET

September is Virginia Spirits Month, save big on Commonwealth-made spirits

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is partnering with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) in celebrating September as Virginia Spirits Month. This designation recognizes the commonwealth’s rich history of spirits and spotlights more than 100 licensed distilleries that call the state home.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
VANSANT, VA
fsrmagazine.com

Outback Cofounder Buys Glory Day's Corporate Locations

Outback cofounder Bob Basham, a franchisee of sports bar Glory Days Grill, is acquiring the company's 22-unit corporate footprint in Virginia and Maryland. Financial details weren't disclosed. Including Bashman's stores in Florida and Georgia, 40 locations will be housed under new corporate parent, Play Ball USA. The industry veteran is...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tysonsreporter.com

Chicken fans, celebrate! 4th El Pollo Rico opens in Fairfax City

Lucky Fairfax City! El Pollo Rico is here. You’ve heard about it, now try it yourself. That was celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s conclusion after inhaling half of roasted chicken, skin and all, at El Pollo Rico’s legendary location at Virginia Square in Arlington. He took his camera crew behind the scenes of the always-spinning rotisserie and engaged employees in conversation but none of them would offer what the secret ingredients were to the marinade, which Bourdain said he had never had before.
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in August

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 7972 Georgetown Pike (McLean) — 8 BD/8.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Why you could face jail time for harvesting wild ginseng in Virginia

(WSET) — Anyone could go to jail harvesting a threatened species plant here in Virginia. Ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest and sales in the Commonwealth. Ginseng is a native...
VIRGINIA STATE
foxrichmond.com

Virginia's Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

Aug. 31, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
350K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy