Here's Where To Bite Into Virginia's Best Cheeseburger: Yelp

Cheeseburgers have long been America's perfect combination of a savory burger, topped with warm, melted cheese, all between two crispy buns.

Leesburg is home to Virginia's most delicious cheeseburger, according to Yelp.com.

Cheeseburger lovers who are looking for a new sanctuary should try the Melt Gourmet Cheeseburger on 525 E Market Street.

Melt Gourmet Cheeseburger is a burger joint known for their bacon cheeseburger, Philly cheesesteak burger, and a list of other burger creations, per the restaurant's menu.

Customers can even put together their own cheeseburger by choosing their toppings, including one of about 15 different types of cheese.

If your mouth isn't watering yet from those options, you can pair your delicious meal with one of their sweet milkshakes and malts.

Check out Yelp.com's full list of the best cheeseburger spots in each state.