We have started a new speed enforcement initiative in South Jordan City called 10-10-10. In our efforts to educate the public and reduce speeding throughout South Jordan City, we will be focusing on 10 areas, at least 10 different times, over the next 10 weeks. With school back in session, we ask everyone to please slow down, be alert, and follow the speed limit.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO