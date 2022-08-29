Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho
AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year. “We are delighted for Culver’s...
Post Register
Broncos rise, Firth falls in prep football poll
An offensive outburst that carried the Blackfoot Broncos to a 49-32 road victory over Emmett Friday night helped lift the Broncos to the No. 3 spot in the 4A prep football media poll released Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 22-0 loss to top-ranked West Side at home Friday dropped the Firth Cougars...
kjzz.com
5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
eastidahonews.com
Sawtelle Peak in Island Park catches fire
ISLAND PARK – Sawtelle Peak in Island Park is on fire. Multiple witnesses have sent us photos of smoke and flames on the mountain top. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest for details about how the blaze started. This story will be updated when more information...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
eastidahonews.com
Car catches fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – Traffic slowed on Interstate 15 near Shelley on Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com that around 5 p.m., a Mini Cooper traveling in the southbound lane burst into flames at milepost 103 about two miles north of the rest stop between Shelley and Blackfoot.
Alaska Airlines upgrades aircraft used at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport
Beginning Sept. 7, Alaska Airlines will transition to a regional jet on its route between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Seattle, Washington. The post Alaska Airlines upgrades aircraft used at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Man who never returned his Idaho Falls rental car arrested in Tennessee
IDAHO FALLS — A 41-year-old Texas man was arrested after he allegedly failed to return a vehicle to a local car rental business after he said he needed it for a family emergency. According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer was...
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho. The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend. The average daily high will approach 100...
Blackfoot gears up for Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair will note its 120th anniversary when the gates open this week. The fair, which runs Friday through Sept. 10, will have the theme “Celebrating 120 Years of Food and Fun.” Getting things started on Friday will be multi-platinum singer Andy Grammer. His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good,” platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).” ...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital
BINGHAM COUNTY — A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County.
Post Register
ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project
Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
kslnewsradio.com
Good news for home buyers, sellers are dropping their home prices
SALT LAKE CITY — Cities like Sacramento, Boise, and Salt Lake City were boomtowns for home sellers at the peak of the pandemic. But now, those same sellers are dropping their home prices. And real estate brokerage firm Redfin says rising interest rates aren’t solely to blame. Instead, the...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after leading officer on chase, said he was nervous when he saw police
IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man was arrested after he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle for police and led an officer on a chase. He later told the officer he had several tickets, no insurance and was “nervous” when he saw the cop. Gabriel Blaser, 23,...
utah.gov
New Speeding Enforcement Initiative 10-10-10
We have started a new speed enforcement initiative in South Jordan City called 10-10-10. In our efforts to educate the public and reduce speeding throughout South Jordan City, we will be focusing on 10 areas, at least 10 different times, over the next 10 weeks. With school back in session, we ask everyone to please slow down, be alert, and follow the speed limit.
Idaho State Journal
Witnesses knocking on doors again
Bonneville County Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Sit down for some of Grandpa’s Southern BBQ
Tomorrow morning, pitmaster Lloyd Westbrook will fire up the smokers at Grandpa’s Southern BBQ in Idaho Falls. His wife, Loretta, will start mixing up cornbread and by 11:00 am people will start streaming in for baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, gumbo, red beans, rice and peach cobbler.
eastidahonews.com
Couple charged after allegedly stealing truck after being told ‘they could have it’
IDAHO FALLS – Two people were recently charged with felonies after allegedly stealing a truck they apparently thought they could have. Lynda Havens, 48, and William Reese, 49, were charged with felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle on Monday after they reportedly were told by a tow truck employee they could “have” an abandoned truck that was not actually abandoned.
Black Rifle Coffee Company Appoints Martin “Marty” Manning, Navy Veteran Known For Building High Performance Teams, as Chief Human Resources Officer
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, has appointed U.S. Navy Veteran and experienced corporate executive Martin “Marty” Manning as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005308/en/ Marty Manning, Black Rifle Coffee Company Chief Human Resources Officer
