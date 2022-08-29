Intelligence agents are investigating potential national security risks caused by Trump keeping documents at Mar-a-Lago, Department of Justice tells judge

Former President Donald Trump gives the keynote address at the Faith and Freedom Coalition during their annual conference on June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Seth Herald/Getty Images

Federal agents are evaluating potential national security risks caused by the Mar-a-Lago documents.

The Justice Department confirmed the review of materials kept by Trump in a Monday court filing.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is doing a "classification review" of the materials, according to the court papers.

Intelligence agents are investigating if there are any potential national security risks caused by former President Donald Trump keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

In a Monday court filing obtained by CNN, the Justice Department told a federal judge that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — which oversees the nation's intelligence community — is doing a "classification review" of materials taken by federal agents when they searched Trump's South Florida residence earlier this month.

"ODNI is also leading an intelligence community assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from disclosure of these materials," the Justice Department wrote in its court filing.

The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that explained why the FBI wanted to search Mar-a-Lago in the unprecedented raid.

The 38-page affidavit specifically mentioned an Obama-era executive order about classified national security information.

During the search, federal agents recovered boxes of government records — some of which were marked as top secret or highly classified.

