ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Intelligence agents are investigating potential national security risks caused by Trump keeping documents at Mar-a-Lago, Department of Justice tells judge

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9Bqe_0hZfdCwx00
Former President Donald Trump gives the keynote address at the Faith and Freedom Coalition during their annual conference on June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Seth Herald/Getty Images
  • Federal agents are evaluating potential national security risks caused by the Mar-a-Lago documents.
  • The Justice Department confirmed the review of materials kept by Trump in a Monday court filing.
  • The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is doing a "classification review" of the materials, according to the court papers.

Intelligence agents are investigating if there are any potential national security risks caused by former President Donald Trump keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

In a Monday court filing obtained by CNN, the Justice Department told a federal judge that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — which oversees the nation's intelligence community — is doing a "classification review" of materials taken by federal agents when they searched Trump's South Florida residence earlier this month.

"ODNI is also leading an intelligence community assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from disclosure of these materials," the Justice Department wrote in its court filing.

The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that explained why the FBI wanted to search Mar-a-Lago in the unprecedented raid.

The 38-page affidavit specifically mentioned an Obama-era executive order about classified national security information.

During the search, federal agents recovered boxes of government records — some of which were marked as top secret or highly classified.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 6

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Department Of Justice#Fbi#National Security#The Justice Department#Cnn
Business Insider

Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'

Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Daily Mail

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
CINCINNATI, OH
Business Insider

Business Insider

595K+
Followers
39K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy