Two Rivers, WI

Man arrested after Two Rivers armed robbery

By Della Whittaker
 4 days ago
A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody following an armed robbery in the City of Two Rivers on Sunday night.

In a statement from the Two Rivers Police Department, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim while demanding money. The suspect fled from the residence prior to police arrival.

Officers located the suspect at a residence on the south side of Two Rivers where he was taken into custody and transported to Manitowoc County jail. Officers recovered the handgun believed to be used during the robbery.

The suspected man is being charged with Robbery-Threat of Force, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, and Felony Bail Jumping.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Klumpyan at the Two Rivers Police Department.

