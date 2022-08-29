ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula City-County Health Department offering free gun locks

By Hannah Hislop
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - Montana has ranked as one of the top five states in the nation in suicide rates for years now with numbers also showing that 63% of suicides in the state involve firearms.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports local suicide rates are on the rise and in an effort to address the problem, they are giving out free gun locks.

MCCHD has given away hundreds of free gun locks to anyone that wants one for the past five years in the hope that by locking up guns, suicide rates in our communtiy will fall.

“If there is a barrier if we put up the barrier to having the gun locked, then that will give that person the time to calm down and to think through their process of why they're hurting and to revisit other choices for them to get help,” said MCCHD Health Promotions supervisor Lisa Beczkiewicz.

People can pick up a free gun lock at the MCCHD, which is located at 223 West Alder Street on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. People can also request a free gun lock here .

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

