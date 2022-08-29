ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS Minnesota

5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
NBC News

Beloved Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke dies at 27

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. A Wisconsin morning news anchor and...
NBC News

Mandela Barnes airs two new ads in Wisconsin Senate race

Wisconsin Democratic senate nominee Mandela Barnes has two new ads out this week, backed by a $1 million-plus buy. The first ad features Barnes' response to attacks on him from Republicans that attack him for being too progressive for the state. "We knew the other side would make up lies...
