Megan Thee Stallion interview appears to off-handedly reveal she'll be joining the MCU in 'She-Hulk'

By Rebecca Cohen
 4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion's Saturday performance was widely praised.

  • Megan Thee Stallion appears to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in "She-Hulk."
  • An interview with Megan Thee Stallion in The Cut appeared to off-handedly reveal she'll be joining the MCU.
  • "For now, she has been cast in Marvel's 'She-Hulk' and A24's musical comedy "Fucking Identical Twins," the article reads.

An interview with Megan Thee Stallion in The Cut appears to off-handedly reveal she'll be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

"For now, she has been cast in Marvel's 'She-Hulk' and A24's musical comedy 'Fucking Identical Twins'," the final paragraph of the article, published on Monday, said of the rapper's blossoming acting career.

Representatives for Marvel and Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment asking to confirm whether she has been cast in the show.

"She-Hulk" first aired on August 18 on Disney+ and will continue its nine-episode run through October 13, leaving Pete seven more opportunities to appear in the series' first season.

Pete is making a name for herself on screen, telling The Cut she sees herself as not only a musician but also a director and producer one day.

"When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music," she said, referring to inspirations such as Queen Latifah and Ice Cube. "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress — I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

