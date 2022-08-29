ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day, 2 months before elections

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Labor Day next Monday, Sept. 5, just two months before the midterm elections.

Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” the White House said in a statement. The Milwaukee Area Labor Council said Biden will attend Milwaukee's Laborfest.

The president will visit Pittsburgh on the same day.

No other details were released from the White House.

It remains to be seen if Biden will campaign for fellow Democrats running in Wisconsin during his visit, including Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Tony Evers for Wisconsin governor.

The president is expected to promote his infrastructure bill passed last year and the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the Associated Press.

Biden last visited Wisconsin in March of 2022, when he stopped in Superior to support his infrastructure bill. Monday's visit will be Biden's fourth trip to Wisconsin since his term began.

Gov. Evers last week said he would welcome a visit from President Biden to Wisconsin. Both Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes expressed plans to participate in Labor Day events in Milwaukee, the AP reports.

