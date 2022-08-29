ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL releases top 100 players of 2022, Josh Allen no longer top 10

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8zem_0hZfclc300

The NFL released its top 100 players of 2022 list Sunday night, and Bills fans should brace themselves for its newest ranking of starting quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen, broke into the top 10 in 2021, coming in at number 10. This year, however, he fell three spots down to number 13.

The top 100 list is created through league polling of current NFL players. Players are judged by performance during the previous NFL season - this determines how players are ranked.

In the top 100 article, the NFL writes a short blurb describing the previous season of each player. The NFL wrote the following on Allen's 2021 season.

Allen falls out of the top 10 despite continuing his role as one of the league's most exciting quarterbacks. Allen followed up his breakout season in 2021 with 409 completions (franchise record) for 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns (15 interceptions) while adding 763 rushing yards (franchise record for a QB) and six more scores on the ground. The 26-year-old vastly improved the accuracy of his cannon arm in his fourth season, completing 28 of 68 deep attempts (passes of 20-plus air yards) for 954 yards with a 100.7 passer rating, per Next Gen Stats. With the Bills locking in their franchise QB with a $258 million contract extension last offseason, Buffalo's favorite son will be providing big-play moments for many years to come.
NFL

The following players were ranked in the 12 spots above Allen. Only three are quarterbacks.

  1. QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. DE Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
  3. QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
  4. WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
  5. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
  6. OLB T.J. Watts, Pittsburgh Steelers
  7. WR Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
  8. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  9. CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
  10. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
  11. DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
  12. RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Allen isn't the only Bills superstar to appear on the list. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is ranked at 26, a ranking 11 spots down from where he appeared in 2021.

Other Bills stars made the top 100 as well: free safety Jordan Poyer comes in at number 45, safety Micah Hyde at number 50, and linebacker Von Miller at number 93.

You can view the entire NFL Top 100 list, here .

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

