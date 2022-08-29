ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audit reveals 229 computers and 62 tablets missing from Batavia School District

By Anthony Reyes
 4 days ago
An audit by the Office of the New York State Comptroller reveals that 229 computers and 62 tablets are missing from the Batavia City School District.

The audit objective was to determine whether the district appropriately tracked and inventoried information technology equipment and covered the period from July 1, 2018 to February 8, 2022.

According to the Office of the New York State Comptroller, the district's IT Director position was vacant from July 2020 until October 2021 when a Shared Technology Coordinator from the Genesee Valley Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) was appointed.

The key findings from the audit can be found below:

District officials did not appropriately track and inventory IT equipment. District officials:

  • Did not adopt a comprehensive written policy for establishing and maintaining IT equipment inventory.
  • Did not maintain a complete and accurate IT equipment inventory or perform an annual physical inventory.
  • Could not locate 229 staff computers and 62 tablets and paid approximately $17,000 in annual service fees in the 2021-22 fiscal year for missing devices.

The Office of the New York State Comptroller provided the following recommendations:

  • Adopt a comprehensive written policy for establishing and maintaining controls to appropriately track and inventory IT equipment.
  • Maintain a complete, comprehensive inventory list and perform an annual physical inventory.
  • Reconcile the BOCES-owned inventory list and remove and/or return devices that were not in service.

Below you can read the district's response to the audit:

Office of the New York State Comptroller

You can view the full audit here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#School District#Batavia#K12#Education#Boces#Remov
