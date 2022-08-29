ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-Romulus mayor pleads guilty to using $15k from campaign fund for personal use

By Ross Jones
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2hQb_0hZfccfW00

Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge in federal court, admitting using $15,000 in campaign funds for his personal benefit.

The plea was entered Thursday in federal court and follows a 7 Action News investigation that revealed Burcorff's improper campaign spending.

Burcroff was elected mayor in 2014. According to federal prosecutors, he spent over $6,000 from his campaign fund to pay for his daughter’s wedding in 2017, including $4,500 for alcohol, a banquet room rental, flowers and a church fee.

Burcroff also used $3,000 for a personal vacation to Florida, according to the feds.

In 2017 and 2018, he used $11,600 to pay for dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, which he used for his personal benefit.

On multiple occasions, the feds say Burcroff overpaid his yacht club dues using his campaign fund. The club reimbursed Burcroff $2,000, which he deposited into his personal bank account.

“The citizens of the Eastern District deserve to be served by public officials of the highest integrity,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “Those who abuse positions of trust by misusing campaign donations for their own benefit will face stiff consequences. Today’s plea represents our commitment to ensuring the citizens of Michigan have the utmost trust in our campaign finance system.”

Burcroff is set to be sentenced in December.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy