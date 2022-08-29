Ex-Romulus mayor pleads guilty to using $15k from campaign fund for personal use

Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge in federal court, admitting using $15,000 in campaign funds for his personal benefit.

The plea was entered Thursday in federal court and follows a 7 Action News investigation that revealed Burcorff's improper campaign spending.

Burcroff was elected mayor in 2014. According to federal prosecutors, he spent over $6,000 from his campaign fund to pay for his daughter’s wedding in 2017, including $4,500 for alcohol, a banquet room rental, flowers and a church fee.

Burcroff also used $3,000 for a personal vacation to Florida, according to the feds.

In 2017 and 2018, he used $11,600 to pay for dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, which he used for his personal benefit.

On multiple occasions, the feds say Burcroff overpaid his yacht club dues using his campaign fund. The club reimbursed Burcroff $2,000, which he deposited into his personal bank account.

“The citizens of the Eastern District deserve to be served by public officials of the highest integrity,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “Those who abuse positions of trust by misusing campaign donations for their own benefit will face stiff consequences. Today’s plea represents our commitment to ensuring the citizens of Michigan have the utmost trust in our campaign finance system.”

Burcroff is set to be sentenced in December.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.