Rubama: ‘Cadillac’ Harris was Virginia Beach’s first Black high school football coach. Now, Green Run’s stadium is named in his honor.

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Elisha "Cadillac" Harris stands for a portrait at Green Run High School on August 26, 2022. Harris was the first Black high school football head coach in Virginia Beach. Green Run, where he coached for several years, honored the coach by renaming the stadium after him. BILLY SCHUERMAN/STAFF Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Elisha “Cadillac” Harris still remembers the day a school official told him he wouldn’t get the head football coaching job at a Virginia Beach high school.

It had nothing to do with his ability.

Harris, who is Black, was told he wouldn’t get the job because of the color of his skin.

“I’m sorry we can’t give you the job, because the city is not ready for a Black head football coach yet,” Harris remembers being told.

“I was told, ‘You’re not going to get that job in that community,” Harris recalled recently.

That’s what made Friday night so special.

Prior to the season opener between Kempsville and Green Run — in front of a standing-room-only crowd — Harris was honored for a legendary coaching career that spanned more than four decades. As he stood looking at the fans on the Green Run side of the bleachers, his accolades were read by the public announcer. He waved, thinking the school was honoring him for his accomplishments.

Then, he was told to look at the scoreboard.

As he turned toward it, he saw his name: Elisha “Cadillac” Harris Stadium.

“I didn’t even see it until they announced it,” Harris said. “I was in a moment of shock that I was being recognized for all of my labor. It’s incredible. And my 90-year-old mother (Annie J. Harris) was here to see it.”

As he saw his name, he bent over in disbelief. All he could do was shake his head.

“Completely surprised,” he said. “This is amazing. All the time and years I spent here cultivating kids, and now to come back and see it blossom to the point that I’m being celebrated, I’m just beyond words.”

Harris thanked many people for his honor, including J. Wylie French and Tommy Rhodes, who was at the game to support Harris.

French, who died in 2020, was the principal at Kempsville High when Harris was a student there. Harris was the only Black football player on the team and was a team captain.

He said French, even then, pushed him to be great.

Harris was passed over that first time he applied to be a head coach, but in 1988 when Rhodes, then the coach at Green Run, took a job at Cox High. Harris was named the head coach at Green Run, becoming the first Black head football coach in Virginia Beach.

Harris said he’s “almost positive” that French had something to do with him getting the job. French kept encouraging Harris to not give up.

“It’s amazing just thinking about the history of it when I was told the city wasn’t ready for a head Black football coach yet,” Harris said. “And now we’re here. I look at Tommy Rhodes and he’s the one that really pulled the trigger. He and Wylie French made a difference, and that’s why I’m here. They helped pave the way. They saw my work ethic and they saw my heart, and I’m blessed because of it.”

Harris led the Stallions to the Beach District title in 1986 and a share of a title in 1984. In 1986, he had eight athletes sign with Division I programs. He also coached five future NFL players at Green Run, including Plaxico Burress.

He also coached track and led the Stallions to two boys state team titles and one girls. He had more than 10 individual state champions, including Andre Cason, one of the greatest sprinters to come out of Hampton Roads.

Harris later coached at Elizabeth City State University, Maury High and Indian River High. He retired as head coach in 2013 but served as an assistant coach until 2018.

Friday’s ceremony also was special because Green Run was playing Kempsville, his former school. And the Chiefs’ head coach, Daryl Cherry, played for Harris at Green Run.

As Harris looked back up in the stands, he knew this honor wasn’t just about him.

“But it’s due to a lot of those men and women sitting in those stands,” he said. “I invested in them, and they invested in me as well. You don’t do anything by yourself. It’s a community of people who just believe in you, and you have a vision and they follow it. This is where it ends up.”

As he stood there for a few minutes, he was reminded that his name will be up there forever.

“Yes, forever,” Harris said with a long pause. “Wow.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

