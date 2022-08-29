ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Give A Child A Book campaign kicks off, donations benefit Omaha children

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
On Monday, our If You Give A Child A Book campaign kicks off, sponsored by KMTV and the Scripps Howard Fund.

This year, the one-millionth book will be distributed for the 2022-23 academic year.

The fund has already given away 800,000 books to bolster literacy in communities across the country in the form of giveaways, book fairs, and other programs to invest in childhood literacy programs.

Donations to us stay local and buy books for kids who might otherwise go without.

Learn more and donate online here or text KMTV to 50155 to donate.

New study finds social exclusion is most common form of bullying

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September is National Bullying Prevention Month, and a new study shows that the behavior is likely a much bigger problem than previously believed. The University of Missouri's survey also outlines how it can be every bit as painful as getting kicked, punched or slapped every single day.
CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees

LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global's two year nursing program. Through the "Grow Our Own Nurses" partnership, CHI Health pays for students' tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they'll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
Cheap Eats: Dirty Birds

Chicken is what's for brunch, lunch and dinner at Dirty Birds. As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports in this week's Cheap Eats, the owners are now serving up the same bird in a new home.
If You Give Omaha a Crumbl Cookie

A deliciously huge four-inch cookie made from butter, flour, and sugar; What more could you ask for?. Recently, the Utah-originated Crumbl Cookies bursted into the Omaha spotlight after a store opened in Lakeside. Though most Nebraskans have newly been able to have the local Crumbl experience, many have known about...
10 Things to Do in September in Omaha

The final weekends of summer meet the first weekends of fall to provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor exploration. Here are ten ideas for making the most of September in Omaha. 1. Find OMAI. Families are invited on a citywide adventure to find OMAI, an illusive troll on an Omaha...
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska's Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state's Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
