Clever, MO

DQ Gaming
4d ago

but yet people complain about motorcycles every bike wreck this year except maybe 2 are all caused by another driver in a car that thinks they own the road. Time for car driver to open there damn eyes or put them in jail.

KYTV

Semi crash closes traffic on State Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. The crash also damaged a power pole.
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Stone County man dies after vehicle overturns

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle overturned 2.5 miles north of Kimberling City in Stone County. Randolph A. Yocum, 73, of Reeds Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1 p.m. yesterday, Aug. 31. According to a crash report, he was driving on […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist dead after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on Chestnut Expressway and Park Avenue. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died after being transported to a hospital. Yesterday, Aug. 31, at 3:24 p.m. Springfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection to respond to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation found […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash North Of Branson

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a man from Arkansas is dead after a crash in Taney County. It happened Tuesday just before noon. Troopers say James Fryer, 34, from Omaha lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on Highway 248 south of Sycamore Church Road north of Branson.
KYTV

Dallas County School District bus involved in crash

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police worked a crash involving a Dallas County School District bus and a pickup on Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 65. The collision involved the ‘Deer-labeled’ school bus and a pickup. The driver of the pickup suffered...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man involved in a stabbing incident in Springfield. On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central. Investigators say the man suffered stab wounds to his torso. Emergency crews rushed him to a Springfield hospital. Police did...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman dies after crash in Marionville

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman died after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O’Dell and College in Marionville. The sole occupant of the crash vehicle appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, AMPD said in a release. Despite EMS response and […]
MARIONVILLE, MO
KTTS

Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead

(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Truck stop tire center on fire, closes MO-43 highway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday reports of heavy smoke coming from the Ozarko Tire Warehouse behind Pilot Travel Plaza on Mo-43 alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Redings Mill requested as mutual aid and then later Carl Junction and Duenweg requested. MoDOT Emergency Response has closed MO-43 at Cedar Road as hoses...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49

LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
LAMAR, MO

