4d ago
but yet people complain about motorcycles every bike wreck this year except maybe 2 are all caused by another driver in a car that thinks they own the road. Time for car driver to open there damn eyes or put them in jail.
KYTV
Semi crash closes traffic on State Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. The crash also damaged a power pole.
KYTV
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Stone County man dies after vehicle overturns
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle overturned 2.5 miles north of Kimberling City in Stone County. Randolph A. Yocum, 73, of Reeds Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1 p.m. yesterday, Aug. 31. According to a crash report, he was driving on […]
SGF motorcyclist dead after crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on Chestnut Expressway and Park Avenue. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died after being transported to a hospital. Yesterday, Aug. 31, at 3:24 p.m. Springfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection to respond to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation found […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
KTTS
UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
Medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Marionville
Marionville police release the name of a resident who died after a single-vehicle crash.
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a man from Arkansas is dead after a crash in Taney County. It happened Tuesday just before noon. Troopers say James Fryer, 34, from Omaha lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on Highway 248 south of Sycamore Church Road north of Branson.
KYTV
Dallas County School District bus involved in crash
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police worked a crash involving a Dallas County School District bus and a pickup on Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 65. The collision involved the ‘Deer-labeled’ school bus and a pickup. The driver of the pickup suffered...
KYTV
Police investigate stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man involved in a stabbing incident in Springfield. On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central. Investigators say the man suffered stab wounds to his torso. Emergency crews rushed him to a Springfield hospital. Police did...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals nearly $7,500 in tools from a Greene County business
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a tool theft case near Republic. The crime happened on August 1 at Absolute Roofing in the 6600 block of West Highway 60. Security cameras show a man on the property just before 2 a.m. The video shows him getting into two work trucks at the business.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Police remind drivers to stay safe and aware for Labor Day weekend travel
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect much more traffic on the road as they head into the holiday weekend. Especially in tourist towns like Branson. As the city fills with visitors, drivers need to be alert, aware of their surroundings and prepare for any sudden stops along the way.
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
Woman dies after crash in Marionville
MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman died after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O’Dell and College in Marionville. The sole occupant of the crash vehicle appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, AMPD said in a release. Despite EMS response and […]
KTTS
Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead
(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
KYTV
Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager faces charges for a pursuit in Springfield that ended in a crash involving another vehicle and a school bus. Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. A judge set Moore’s bond at $25,000.
Truck stop tire center on fire, closes MO-43 highway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday reports of heavy smoke coming from the Ozarko Tire Warehouse behind Pilot Travel Plaza on Mo-43 alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Redings Mill requested as mutual aid and then later Carl Junction and Duenweg requested. MoDOT Emergency Response has closed MO-43 at Cedar Road as hoses...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49
LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
