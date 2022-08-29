Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
An Exciting New Immersive Halloween Event is Coming to Holmdel, NJ
Today, September 1st is the unofficial start of the Halloween season. Today's when many people start their fall decorating, drink pumpkin spice lattes (I've had 4 now), and research Halloween-themed events. I'm here to help you with the Halloween events because there's an incredible one coming to New Jersey this...
Actor Kelsey Grammer set to serve beer next month at popular Brick, NJ bar
BRICK — We all have a favorite watering hole where we get together with friends, break bread, clink glasses and celebrate this thing called life. If you’re lucky, that bar is a place where “everybody knows your name,” a popular lyric from the opening song of the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993.
Fantastic Ice Cream Shop In Princeton, NJ Named One Of The Best In The Whole World
Show me someone who doesn't like ice cream, and I'll show you a liar. Especially if they're from the Garden State. Next to pizza I believe ice cream is our best food, and they go so well together don't they?. Okay, maybe not but still a scoop of ice cream...
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
Is This the Biggest Sandwich in New Jersey, I Just Can’t Believe It
Recently, I had the "biggest" sandwich ever and it's right here in New Jersey. I wouldn't believe it, if I didn't see it, just amazing. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big where four people can share it or you can eat it yourself. Whichever you choose.
Wyckoff, NJ lawyer accused of stalking by putting GPS devices on cars
HAWORTH — Multiple GPS devices placed on vehicles in and around this Bergen County township led to the arrest last week of a lawyer from Wyckoff, according to information released by county prosecutors on Thursday. Brett Halloran, 41, was charged last Friday with fourth-degree stalking and was released following...
Mayor, neighbors rescue man from Roselle, NJ building fire
ROSELLE — Mayor Donald Shaw said it was a team effort to help rescue a man from his condo as a fire spread through the building Wednesday morning. As heavy smoke and fire began to pour from the units on Brooklawn Avenue, a woman walking her dog began yelling in order to get some help, according to a statement from the borough.
Delicious! The Best Mexican Restaurant in New Jersey is One of Best in the United States
One of my favorite meals to dine out and enjoy is "Mexican". I enjoy many different dishes when it comes to Mexican recipes. Enchiladas, tamales, flutes, chorizo, burritos, and tacos to name a few. I find Mexican cuisine to have a great bold taste and plenty of veggies. Not all...
Two-car crash in Tinton Falls, NJ Thursday night kills both drivers
TINTON FALLS — Authorities on Friday morning were not yet releasing the names of two drivers who died after their vehicles collided at the intersection of two Monmouth County routes Thursday night. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, their personnel and Tinton Falls police responded just after 7...
Jersey City, NJ launches ‘food rescue mapping’ to feed those in need
JERSEY CITY — Stemming from its selection for the National Resource Defense Council's "Food Matters" cohort two years ago, this Hudson County city is in the early stages of implementing something called food rescue mapping, to identify and nourish neighborhoods in need. The effort combines the concepts of food...
4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger cargo van carrying factory workers overturned on the Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning. Palisades Parkway police said a southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York plates carrying 12 people overturned in the...
Ida, 1 year later — NJ families still fighting to get home
Maryann Morris has been draining her funds to live in an apartment in Bridgewater since October with her young daughter, as she continues a handful of battles aimed at eventually returning to her home in Manville that was destroyed by Ida one year ago. "We will not have a kitchen,...
Toms River, NJ man critically injured in two vehicle crash on Route 571 in Manchester, NJ
A Toms River man is in critical condition after suffering internal injuries during a two-vehicle crash between Route 70 and Route 571 in Manchester Township around 4:43 pm on Thursday afternoon. The details of the car crash and investigation were announced by the Manchester Township Police Department. Through their preliminary...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
Stay alive: Why officials in Monmouth County, NJ are warning drivers
Following a historically deadly summer on Monmouth County roadways, Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey and the county’s police chiefs are urging motorists to be especially careful heading into the autumn season. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 13 people died in July due to vehicular incidents, the highest such...
Staten Island, NY man pleads guilty to being drunk and high in Seaside Heights, NJ hit-and-run
A Staten Island man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a hit-and-run car crash in Seaside Heights last August. The arrest, charges, and guilty plea of the New York man for his actions in the Seaside Heights crash were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Ocean, NJ man tried running over police officer after shoplifting at Target
An Ocean Township man is sitting inside of a cell at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township after being arrested for shoplifting and trying to run a police officer over with his vehicle. The incident and charges were announced by the Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Police Department. This...
No justice? How a rabbi and a plea deal kept child-molesting NJ grandfather out of prison
She was in elementary school when her grandfather first molested her — physical and emotional abuse that was to last about a decade until, at age 16, Joyce Sitt was ready to seek justice. Or she thought she was until she spoke with her family’s rabbi. "He informed...
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
One year after Ida, added recovery funds slow to flow in NJ
HILLSBOROUGH – One year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded portions of New Jersey and touched off the state’s strongest tornado in 31 years, Gov. Phil Murphy marked the anniversary in a visit to Somerset County with a promise of more recovery funds to come. Thirty people...
