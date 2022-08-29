The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a human smuggling attempt that was set to be carried out by using an airplane. A press release states that the incident happened on Wednesday just after 5 p.m. when a DPS pilot was conducting a ramp check on a Gulf Stream IV aircraft because he suspected "the aircraft was being used in human smuggling," noting that there was "some suspicious activity" from a group of people inside the airport.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO