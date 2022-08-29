The weather's been picture-perfect lately and we have just the event to help you enjoy it. The 7th Annual "Fishing with Dads" event is taking place on Saturday, September 10th at 8 am this year at the Edwards Park Pavillion at 1515 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City. There will be food trucks, giveaways, and fun for the entire family.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO