Oklahoma County, OK

Furry Friends: Cash

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Cashand how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405)...
The Cow Calf-Hay announces closure of Edmond location

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A popular restaurant in Edmond is now permanently closed. The Cow Calf-Hay announced on Facebook that it has closed its location in Edmond. The restaurant didn't give a reason for the closure but noted its location at 212 N. Harvey Avenue in Oklahoma City will remain open.
Can OKC metro residents rent out at-home pools? It depends.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Cities across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are sharing details on their rules for at-home pool rentals in residential neighborhoods. On Monday, Fox 25 reported that the City of Norman had notified resident Steve Borden that he couldn't rent his pool out because of his area's zoning ordinances.
City of OKC releases holiday schedule for Labor Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City released the Labor Day holiday schedule for businesses and services in the City over the weekend and into Monday. There will be no trash or recycling pickup in OKC on Monday. Instead, trash and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
OSBI: Swadley's Foggy Bottom first criminal proceeding now public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first criminal proceeding in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom investigation is now public. A judge signed off on a search warrant this week for the phone records of the former vice president of the company. The affidavit for the search warrant filed in Oklahoma County...
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
OCSO: Person wanted on warrant barricades self in RV following pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is near SW 16th and Penn, where a person has barricaded themselves in an RV. According to OCSO, they were pursuing a person who was wanted on a warrant. The person led OCSO on a pursuit to a home located...
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
7th Annual Fishing with Dads Community Event

The weather's been picture-perfect lately and we have just the event to help you enjoy it. The 7th Annual "Fishing with Dads" event is taking place on Saturday, September 10th at 8 am this year at the Edwards Park Pavillion at 1515 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City. There will be food trucks, giveaways, and fun for the entire family.
Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
