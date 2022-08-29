Read full article on original website
Authorities in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties teaming up for sobriety checkpoints
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office to do a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties on Saturday. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. to...
Pauls Valley police purchase high-powered pepper guns for less lethal option
Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — The Pauls Valley police department says it is adding high-powered pepper guns to officers' gear to better protect the community and themselves. Patrol officers will soon be armed with JPX pepper guns. "It is cayenne pepper based and extremely hot," Pauls Valley assistant police...
Furry Friends: Cash
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Cashand how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405)...
The Cow Calf-Hay announces closure of Edmond location
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A popular restaurant in Edmond is now permanently closed. The Cow Calf-Hay announced on Facebook that it has closed its location in Edmond. The restaurant didn't give a reason for the closure but noted its location at 212 N. Harvey Avenue in Oklahoma City will remain open.
Man with over 20 stints in the Oklahoma County Jail arrested after 10-hour standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday ended in the arrest of a 49-year-old man who had been in the Oklahoma County Detention Center 22 separate times. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested Gary Shawn Wood on Wednesday after a 10-hour standoff...
Can OKC metro residents rent out at-home pools? It depends.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Cities across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are sharing details on their rules for at-home pool rentals in residential neighborhoods. On Monday, Fox 25 reported that the City of Norman had notified resident Steve Borden that he couldn't rent his pool out because of his area's zoning ordinances.
Oklahoma City woman accused of leaving dog in crate for 55 days without food or water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said she left a dog in a crate without food or water for a total of 55 days. Investigators said Rocio Vera brought an emaciated German Shepherd into the Neel Veterinary Clinic on...
City of OKC releases holiday schedule for Labor Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City released the Labor Day holiday schedule for businesses and services in the City over the weekend and into Monday. There will be no trash or recycling pickup in OKC on Monday. Instead, trash and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
OSBI: Swadley's Foggy Bottom first criminal proceeding now public
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first criminal proceeding in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom investigation is now public. A judge signed off on a search warrant this week for the phone records of the former vice president of the company. The affidavit for the search warrant filed in Oklahoma County...
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
Oklahoma teachers weigh legal protection options in the aftermath of book bans
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Superintendent candidate, Ryan Walters, took to social media to ask the State Board of Education to revoke the license of a teacher who resigned after sharing a QR code to "books unbanned" with her students. This comes as more teachers across the state...
OCSO: Person wanted on warrant barricades self in RV following pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is near SW 16th and Penn, where a person has barricaded themselves in an RV. According to OCSO, they were pursuing a person who was wanted on a warrant. The person led OCSO on a pursuit to a home located...
'Winter is coming': City of Norman continuing talks to replace homeless shelter
NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday evening, Norman City Council sat down to try and figure out a shelter option for homeless people in the area. As previously reported, the city closed its shelter at the end of June. Council narrowed down its options during its special meeting. However, several...
Oklahoma City police ticket same man for speeding on back-to-back days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department pulled a man over for speeding twice in two days. Police said a motorcycle officer ticketed a man on Tuesday for driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on NW Expressway near Piedmont Road. On...
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
7th Annual Fishing with Dads Community Event
The weather's been picture-perfect lately and we have just the event to help you enjoy it. The 7th Annual "Fishing with Dads" event is taking place on Saturday, September 10th at 8 am this year at the Edwards Park Pavillion at 1515 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City. There will be food trucks, giveaways, and fun for the entire family.
Charges filed against Benjamin Plank, man accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed charges on Wednesday against the man accused of fatally shooting an Oklahoma County deputy and wounding another. The five charges filed against Benjamin Plank include one count of first-degree murder, three counts of shooting with intent to kill,...
Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
OKC Zoo raising awareness, money for EEHV during Elephant Awareness Month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is wrapping up the end of Asian Elephant Awareness Month with raising awareness for Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus, or EEHV. The month of August is known as "Asian Elephant Awareness Month." All month long, the OKC Zoo has been raising awareness for...
USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
