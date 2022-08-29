ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Forget beer goggles! 'Beauty goggles' mean we perceive physically attractive people as more confident, intelligent and trustworthy, study finds

Attractive people are more likely to be perceived as having positive personalities, a new study shows – a phenomenon that has been dubbed 'beauty goggles'. Researchers presented photos of men and women to 11,000 participants from 45 countries, including the UK, to determine perceived attractiveness and personality. People in...
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
American Mom Raising a Child in Denmark: 'The Social Welfare System Is Really Solid Here'

Years ago when Heather Degrotte, a New York native, was working in Denmark as a yoga teacher, she met a French man named Kevin at a friend's birthday party. Kevin was living and working at a French school in Copenhagen. They started dating right away and it wasn't long before they fell in love. Unfortunately, Heather was working on a tourist visa and she couldn't stay in the country long-term.
The Narcissist's Insatiable Needs and Narcissistic Supply

This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase. Image: Vampire LeStatLoren Cutler. Narcissists hunger to have their needs met. If you’re in a close relationship with a narcissist, they expect you to supply them. The term “narcissistic supply” is based on the psychoanalytic theory that concerns essential needs of babies and toddlers to maintain their mental and emotional equilibrium. Loss of necessary supplies in childhood can lead to depression and later attempts to get them through addiction and other means.
Mysterious Script From 4,000 Years Ago May Finally Be Deciphered

A mysterious ancient writing system called Linear Elamite, used between about 2300 BCE and 1800 BCE in what is now southern Iran, might have finally been deciphered, although some experts are skeptical about the findings. What's more, it's unclear whether all the artifacts used to decipher the writings were legally...
Remarkable Anti-Aging Drug Delivers Positive Effects on Health and Lifespan With Brief Exposure

Brief exposure to rapamycin has the same anti-aging effects as lifelong treatment. Imagine being able to take a medicine that prevents the decline that comes with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are searching for drugs that have these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is Rapamycin. It is known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. It is often given lifelong to obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug. However, even at the low doses used in the prevention of age-related decline, negative side effects may occur. Plus, it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose. A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment. This opens new doors for a potential application in humans.
Language patterns reveal people’s hidden feelings about others

The language patterns a person uses in describing their feelings can reveal their true sentiments about other groups of people, researchers report. “There are times when people might lie about how they feel toward others for impression management concerns,” David Markowitz, an assistant professor in the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, says of the study.
DNA from remains found in medieval well ‘shines new light on Jewish history’

DNA from human remains found in a medieval well suggests they belonged to Ashkenazi Jews who fell victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century.In 2004 archaeological excavations in central Norwich uncovered a medieval well containing the remains of at least 17 people, mostly children.Researchers analysed DNA from six of these individuals, and found strong genetic link with modern Ashkenazi Jews, making them the oldest Jewish genomes to have been sequenced.According to the study, the findings are consistent with these people being victims of a historically recorded antisemitic massacre by local crusaders and their supporters in Norwich on February 6...
How Narcissists Raise Their Self-Esteem

Narcissistic man (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Tono Balaguer. We all want to improve our social status and self-esteem, but narcissists feel compelled to. A recent study concluded this is their constant concern. More than most people, they look to others for self-definition and self-esteem, which is very high or low. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, their self-appraisal fluctuates between extreme inflation and deflation.
The mediating effect of parenting style on the relationship between first-born children's temperament and psychological adaptation

Chinese first-born children need to learn how to get along with their siblings after the implementation of the universal two-child policy in 2016. We investigated the relationships between temperament, parenting style, and psychological adjustment among firstborns. The current study employed a questionnaire survey conducted in four regions in China. A total of 524 Chinese two-child families participated in the study; the firstborns were between 3 and 8Â years old and their younger siblings were between 1Â month and 5Â years old. The results indicated that (1) children's temperament subscales were significantly related to parenting style subscales and psychological adaptation. Moreover, the parenting style subscales were significantly related to psychological adaptation, and (2) authoritarian parenting partially mediated the relationship between approach or withdrawal and psychological adjustment.
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"

While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence

When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
