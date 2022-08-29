ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project. Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019. Now six years...
wach.com

Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents

Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
abccolumbia.com

Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic stalled after crash on I-20 near I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 76 (I-77 Columbia) closed the right lane and stalled traffic Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:50 a.m., according to SCDOT. If you are traveling in the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays as crews work to clear...
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT seeking public input on I-95 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public opinions on proposed improvements to Interstate 95. SCDOT will hold an in-person and virtual public meeting on September 15 for the public to give their comments on the I-95 widening project. Officials are planning to widen the interstate between the Savannah River […]
wach.com

Deputies investigating car break-ins at Columbia apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. Deputies were dispatched to 1800 Killian Lakes Drive Wednesday morning, August 31, where they found multiple vehicles that had been damaged. The vehicles had broken windows and...
The Post and Courier

Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
coladaily.com

SLED investigating two UofSC on-campus deaths

Traffic is restricted downtown at Park and College Street near the University of South Carolina (UofSC) Darla Moore School of Business as SLED officials are investigating two on-campus deaths. According to officials, the University of South Carolina requested SLED to investigate the deaths. In a written statement, officials shared that...
wach.com

Building at Lexington Medical Center reopens after bomb threat

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Officials say the medical office building has reopened and employees are returning to their offices and workstations. A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center was evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Officials say a call...
WIS-TV

Troopers: Single-vehicle van crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday morning crash near the Edisto area. It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m. A 2006 Ford Econoline van traveling east crossed all lanes of US-301, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The...
columbiapd.net

Auto-Breaking Suspect Wanted in Multiple Counties Arrested

A 31-year-old male accused of committing multiple property crimes in the City of Columbia, and Richland and Lexington Counties has been arrested. CPD alone served the suspect with fourteen arrest warrants. CPD charged Siharath with multiple counts of Auto-Breaking, Burglary – Second Degree , Grand Larceny, and Petit Larceny.
live5news.com

Victim dies weeks after Orangeburg County crash, troopers say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A passenger injured in a crash early last month has died, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says. Troopers say the crash happened on Aug. 5 on Highway 301 near SC 4, approximately three miles south of Orangeburg, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The crash involved...
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
The Post and Courier

Columbia's BullStreet District getting more affordable home, apartment options

COLUMBIA — A new project will add about 90 affordable apartments and townhomes to the BullStreet District, pushing the area above 1,000 residents. The project, announced Aug. 31, is called Midtown at BullStreet and will feature 18 townhomes and 72 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Connelly Development...
wpde.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies investigate shooting near Irmo

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone may have information about a shooting that took place near Irmo Wednesday night. According to Deputies, a man was standing outside of his Westcott Road home when he was shot in the lower body around 7:30pm. Authorities say the victim has been transported to the hospital.
WIS-TV

Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in Clarendon County Saturday. According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was immediately assigned after deputies received a complaint about a dog being shot at Red’s Bar and Grill on W Rickenbaker Road in Summerton.
News19 WLTX

Publix announces new location in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
WIS-TV

Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
